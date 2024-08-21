University of Iowa football tickets: Where to buy game tickets for the Hawkeyes matchups

If you are trying to get to a University of Iowa home football game inside the Kinnick Stadium this season, you might face disappointment. If you go to the school's official website, it will show that all seven home games are sold out.

However, there are still ways to make sure you are in attendance for at least one of the games this season. Let's take a look at exactly how to get University of Iowa football tickets for the team's home games in the 2024 college football season.

When are the University of Iowa football games?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have seven home games during the 2024 regular season. There is already a lot of excitement surrounding the program, as evidenced by all seven games being sold out.

However, if you are trying to attend a game, the first step should be to determine which game to go to. Below are the seven games that the University of Iowa football team will play this season at Kinnick Stadium.

August 31: vs. Illinois State Redbirds

September 7: vs. Iowa State Cyclones

September 14: vs. Troy Trojans

October 12: vs. Washington Huskies

October 26: vs. Northwestern Wildcats

November 2: vs. Wisconsin Badgers

November 29: vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

How to still get tickets for University of Iowa football games this season

There are a few ways to still get tickets for the University of Iowa football games. Limited quantities of group tickets are still available for the Illinois State and Troy games. So, there are chances you might get your hands on them if you fit into any of the categories.

If not, there are ways to purchase individual game tickets and that would be through secondary markets, such as SeatGeek and TicketMaster.

On top of that, there are people who bought tickets and are: trying to make a profit by selling them, or not able to make the game as a season-ticket holder or had something pop up and are no longer able to go to the game.

Checking the secondary markets for tickets is your best bet to make sure you are inside Kinnick Stadium for a game this season. Otherwise, the official University of Iowa football box office is sold out.

