  • home icon
  • College Football
  • University of Iowa football tickets: Where to buy game tickets for the Hawkeyes matchups

University of Iowa football tickets: Where to buy game tickets for the Hawkeyes matchups

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Aug 21, 2024 19:25 GMT
Images courtesy of Iowa Athletics
Images courtesy of Iowa Athletics

If you are trying to get to a University of Iowa home football game inside the Kinnick Stadium this season, you might face disappointment. If you go to the school's official website, it will show that all seven home games are sold out.

However, there are still ways to make sure you are in attendance for at least one of the games this season. Let's take a look at exactly how to get University of Iowa football tickets for the team's home games in the 2024 college football season.

When are the University of Iowa football games?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have seven home games during the 2024 regular season. There is already a lot of excitement surrounding the program, as evidenced by all seven games being sold out.

also-read-trending Trending

However, if you are trying to attend a game, the first step should be to determine which game to go to. Below are the seven games that the University of Iowa football team will play this season at Kinnick Stadium.

  • August 31: vs. Illinois State Redbirds
  • September 7: vs. Iowa State Cyclones
  • September 14: vs. Troy Trojans
  • October 12: vs. Washington Huskies
  • October 26: vs. Northwestern Wildcats
  • November 2: vs. Wisconsin Badgers
  • November 29: vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

How to still get tickets for University of Iowa football games this season

There are a few ways to still get tickets for the University of Iowa football games. Limited quantities of group tickets are still available for the Illinois State and Troy games. So, there are chances you might get your hands on them if you fit into any of the categories.

If not, there are ways to purchase individual game tickets and that would be through secondary markets, such as SeatGeek and TicketMaster.

On top of that, there are people who bought tickets and are: trying to make a profit by selling them, or not able to make the game as a season-ticket holder or had something pop up and are no longer able to go to the game.

Checking the secondary markets for tickets is your best bet to make sure you are inside Kinnick Stadium for a game this season. Otherwise, the official University of Iowa football box office is sold out.

Iowa Hawkeyes Fan? Check out the latest Iowa Hawkeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी