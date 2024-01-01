"Unless Mrs Terry tells you, Nick ain't retiring": Alabama fans respond to 'Nick Saban retiring' chatter as Crimson Tide gears up for CFB playoff

A constant discussion throughout the college football world ahead of the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff was Nick Saban's retirement. This came after CBS college football writer Dennis Dodd wrote in his piece Saban and Jim Harbaugh could retire after the CFP.

Fans on social media discussed whether the "Saban is retiring" chatter is legitimate. Below are some of the responses.

The conversation about his retirement has been going on for a while. However, if Saban does retire, he could be a regular spot on the Pat McAfee Show as he has been a weekly guest.

While Saban has said he will inform when he wants to retire, people pointed out he said he would not coach the Alabama Crimson Tide.

One point to note is where Saban would rank among the best college football coaches. No one should be placed ahead of him if he wins the national championship this year.

There is no confirmation of Saban's retirement this season. However, he still deserves respect and admiration as one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football.

Would Nick Saban retiring make sense for him and the Alabama Crimson Tide?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the most prolific dynasties in the history of college football. They do not always get the respect they deserve because they competed with the New England Patriots in the NFL at the same time. If Nick Saban retired after the CFP, it would not make too much sense.

For starters, his contract runs until February 2030, meaning he still has another six years remaining on his eight-year/$93.6 million contract. Thus, his retirement wouldn't make sense if Saban is still recruiting well and dominating the sport.

Regarding egos, he is currently fifth all-time in college football wins with 297 before the Rose Bowl game against Michigan. He is still far from surpassing Joe Paterno's 409 win mark. However, passing Bear Bryant, another Alabama legend, must have got to him. Saban is only 26 wins from tying Bryant's 323-win total, but expect to see him on the sideline solidifying his case for the greatest coach we ever witnessed.

