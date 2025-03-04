UNLV returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Dan Mullen's squad ft. Marsel McDuffie

There will be a lot of changes for the UNLV Rebels in the 2025 season. First and foremost, the team will welcome Dan Mullen as its head coach. Mullen will be replacing Barry Odom, who took the Purdue head coaching job.

However, Mullen will have to replenish a roster that was depleted in the transfer portal with over 25 players leaving the team after an 11-3 season. The Rebels were able to get 35 transfers committing to Las Vegas while they also recruited over 40 players.

There will be little talent coming back but some pieces will return to UNLV in 2025. Here are the best players that will be staying in Vegas:

Top five players returning to the UNLV Rebels in the 2025 season

Marsel McDuffie (38) is the only defensive starter going back to UNLV. - Source: Imagn

#5. Jaden Bradley, Wide Receiver

The leading returning wide receiver, Jaden Bradley caught nine passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in his first season at Nevada-Las Vegas after spending two years at Pitt, where he had 19 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Bradley is expected to start on the outside. At 6'4, 195 pounds he could be an ideal target for Alex Orji or Anthony Colandrea.

#4. DeAngelo Irvin, Wide Receiver

Another returning receiver with little production. Irvin has eight receptions for 69 yards in two seasons at UNLV. Irvin should get a chance to earn playing time in the slot. DeAngelo Irvin had entered the transfer portal but backtracked and made his way back to Las Vegas.

#3. Charles Correa, Linebacker

Another underclassman who had entered the transfer portal but decided to come back in the end. Charles Correa got some snaps under his belt in 2024 playing in all 14 games. He finished the season with 16 tackles and a forced fumble. He was already expected to play a big role in 2025, even before the exodus. He could have a breakout season.

#2. Jai’Den Thomas, Running Back

Perhaps the most important player for the Rebels in 2025. Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 1,421 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first two seasons at UNLV. Thomas was the team’s leading rusher last season with 918 yards and seven touchdowns.

With so much turnover on the roster, the junior should have an expanded role in the offense, especially early in the season while the quarterbacks and receivers build a rapport.

#1. Marsel McDuffie, Linebacker

Marsel McDuffie should be the leader of the defense. He will be playing alongside Correa but is more experienced and is coming off a productive season with 46 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups.

Correa probably has higher upside but McDuffie’s experience will be important for a team with so many newcomers. The senior linebacker also had a 13-tackle performance in the LA Bowl win over California.

