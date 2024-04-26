Updated list of college football programs with most No. 1 NFL Draft picks of all-time ft. USC

As expected, Caleb Williams has been drafted as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback has been projected as the first overall selection for this year's draft since he won the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

His selection means there's been a change in the list of college football programs with the most first-overall picks. Getting a No. 1 pick in the NFL draft is a rare achievement for college programs, which makes it something well celebrated and appreciated.

We take a look at the updated list of the college football programs with the most first overall pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football programs with most No. 1 pick

#1, USC, 6

Following the selection of Caleb Williams by the Chicago Bears, USC overtook three other college football programs to become the school with the most No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Williams joins Ron Yary (1968), O.J. Simpsons (1969), Ricky Bell (1977), Keyshawn Johnson (1996) and Carson Palmer (2003). With Lincoln Riley in charge at USC, the Trojans can be quite confident of getting more first-overall picks in the coming years.

#2, Georgia, 5

Georgia has been a top program in the world of college football over the course of time and it's no surprise the amount of No. 1 picks the program has produced.

The Bulldogs’ first overall picks include Travon Walker (2022), Matthew Stafford (2009), Harry Babcock (1953), Charley Trippi (1945) and Frank Sinkwich (1943). With the program's recruitment ranking in recent years, they obviously could have another one soon.

#3, Oklahoma, 5

Oklahoma boasts the most first-overall picks in recent years. They've produced two in the last seven years and three in the last 24, which showcases the prowess of the program.

The Sooners have Kyler Murray (2019), Baker Mayfield (2018), Sam Bradford (2010), Billy Sims (1980) and Lee Roy Selmon (1976) as No. 1 picks. It's worth noting that the last two came under Lincoln Riley.

#4, Notre Dame, 5

Notre Dame boasts the most draft picks in the history of the NFL draft. The program also has one of the most first-overall picks, showcasing how much relevance they've had over time.

Nonetheless, the Fighting Irish haven't had a first-overall pick in five decades. In the list of the program’s No.1 picks, we have Walt Patulski (1972), Paul Hornung (1957), Leon Hart (1950), Frank Dancewicz (1946) and Angelo Bertelli (1944).

Other college football programs with three or more No. 1 picks

Auburn (4) — Cam Newton (2011), Aundray Bruce (1988), Bo Jackson (1986), Tucker Frederickson (1965)

Stanford (4) — Andrew Luck (2012), John Elway (1983), Jim Plunkett (1971), Bobby Garrett (1954)

LSU (3) — Joe Burrow (2020), JaMarcus Russell (2007), Billy Cannon (1960)

Ohio State (3) — Orlando Pace (1997), Dan Wilkinson (1994), Tom Cousineau (1979)

Texas (3) — Kenneth Sims (1982), Earl Campbell (1978), Tommy Nobis (1966)