Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has weighed in on the drama that unfolded with the Michigan Wolverines last week.

During last week, the Big Ten gave Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh a three-game suspension for the program's involvement in a sign-stealing scandal. After initially filing an appeal against Harbaugh's suspension, Michigan accepted the decision of the conference on Wednesday.

A day later, the Wolverines fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge and the reason for his departure was not made public. The team then immediately elevated Rick Minter as the new linebackers coach.

Following a chaotic week for Michigan, Meyer spoke to On3 and had his say on the matter. In a conversation with Tim May, he stated this:

"I can't wait for the Netflix show on this one. Yeah, I can't wait. I want to find out what the heck's going on? I mean, you got a coach and missed the beginning first three games of the year. And people forget, they had, I think two other coaches in this games. Yes. And third, a third was gonna miss days, but he wants to the NFL.

"And then you have this and six cases to two suspensions in one year. And then the hated Buckeyes next week, so I'll tell you what, let's make sure we tape our ankles for our show. And for the big new kickoff."

During Harbaugh's suspension, Sherrone Moore will serve as the interim head coach for the Wolverines for the rest of the season. Michigan is currently joint-top of the B10 East with Ohio State.

Both teams have a 10-0 record heading into Week 12. Interestingly, Ohio State and Michigan will face each other in the final round of the regular season.

Urban Meyer's college football head coaching record and honors

Urban Meyer got his first college football head coaching job at Bowling Green in 2001. He also had stints with the Utah Utes and Flordia Gators before taking up the head coaching role at Ohio State in 2012.

Meyer has an astonishing 187–32 head coaching record at the collegiate level. He won two MW championships with Utah, two SEC championships with Florida and three Big Ten championships with Ohio State.

The 59-year-old also won three national championships as a head coach. Two of them came during his time with the Gators while his third title was won with the Buckeyes.

In 2021, Meyer was appointed as head coach of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he was fired in his first season after posting a shambolic 2-11 record.