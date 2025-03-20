Urban Meyer gives his Final Four prediction for NCAA Tournament

Urban Meyer is one of the most successful coaches in modern college football. He's a three-time national champion and a 2025 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Ad

According to Athlon Sports, Meyer, now an analyst for Fox Sports, gave his take on the NCAA basketball tournament.

Meyer picked his Final Four: the Michigan State Spartans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. The first three teams are No. 2 seeds, while the Gators are the sole No. 1 seed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

How have Urban Meyer's picks performed this season?

Let's examine how Urban Meyer's picks performed in the lead-up to March Madness. That'll be a suitable way to test the iconic football coach's basketball knowledge.

First off, the Michigan State Spartans enter March Madness with a 27-6 record. Their most recent game ended in a close loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Next up is a tricky matchup versus the Bryant Bulldogs.

Ad

Then there's the Alabama Crimson Tide (25-8). Their most recent game was a loss to the Florida Gators. Next up is one versus the Robert Morris Colonials.

Next up are the Tennessee Volunteers (27-7). Their most recent defeat was versus the Florida Gators. Next up is a first-round game versus the Wofford Terriers.

Last but not least are the Florida Gators (30-4), who are fresh off three consecutive statement wins against ranked opponents. Next up for the Gators is a tourney opener versus the Norfolk State Spartans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Urban Meyer?

Urban Meyer will feature in Fox Sports coverage of the NCAA spring practices and NFL draft coverage. Meyer is a highly respected football mind, and an expert at developing collegiate football players to become NFL-caliber talent.

However, aside from his work with collegiate football and the NFL, Meyer will be hoping that a couple of his takes age well. It's rather surprising that Urban Meyer left out the Duke Blue Devils from his Final Four prediction. But then again, we'll know soon enough whether Meyer made a slam dunk with the take or whether the chosen teams performed below his projections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback