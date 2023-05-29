USC-Notre Dame Night Game made official: 5 More 2023 games that should be at night

As the 2023 season draws closer, more exciting news has emerged. One of the most iconic games of college football has been confirmed to be a night game. USC vs Notre Dame is scheduled to be played on the night of October 14 at Notre Dame Stadium.

But what makes night games in football so special? The truth is that the atmosphere at night games is much more unique than anything you can get during the day. It features floodlights and an exciting kind of noise that makes the atmosphere really electric.

Attending night games is also more convenient for so many fans who have to work during the day and may not have the time to catch day fixtures. Seeing a game after a long day at work is a lovely way to relax. On that note, here are five more games in 2023 we think should be night schedules.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five schedules that should be night games

4 Horsemen Podcast @HorsemenPod



That’s peak “Notre Dame magic.” The campus, scenery, pageantry, tradition, and atmosphere will be unlike anything. Night games at ND hit different. Big Game Boomer @BigGameBoomer Still planning my schedule for this fall. What games would you recommend going to? Still planning my schedule for this fall. What games would you recommend going to? I’m not sure there’s a better game for a fan to attend this year than Notre Dame vs usc in October.That’s peak “Notre Dame magic.” The campus, scenery, pageantry, tradition, and atmosphere will be unlike anything. Night games at ND hit different. twitter.com/BigGameBoomer/… I’m not sure there’s a better game for a fan to attend this year than Notre Dame vs usc in October.That’s peak “Notre Dame magic.” The campus, scenery, pageantry, tradition, and atmosphere will be unlike anything. Night games at ND hit different. twitter.com/BigGameBoomer/…

1. Michigan vs Ohio State

Michigan vs Ohio State is one of the biggest games in college football. It is a historic rivalry that goes way back. The atmosphere, if played at night, will be simply breathtaking and be a more rewarding experience for the fans watching from the stands.

A night fixture creates an electric environment and also guarantees the attendance of more fans. However, playing this game at night is virtually impossible, anyway. The Big 10 conference where both teams belong does not allow night games. But we can dream.

2. Alabama vs LSU

Another iconic rivalry in college football we would be glad to see fixed for the night in 2023 is Alabama vs LSU. The next meeting between these two rivals is already scheduled to be held on November 4 at Tuscaloosa. If played at night, we know the usually charged atmosphere of the game is going to become even more electric.

3. Michigan vs Michigan State

With the time still to be decided, Michigan vs Michigan State playing on October 21 at the 75,000-capacity Spartan Stadium is another game we absolutely think should be played during the night. The storied rivalry between the Spartans and the Wolverines deserves all the excitement of a night schedule and we are here for it!

Michael J. Martin @Martin0302Mike @Genetics56 Day light savings used to be the last week of October, which was the same weekend of USC vs. Notre Dame (home games at USC are always Thanksgiving weekend). Bars in Chicago that were open until 0400am, were now open until 5:00am with the time change on game night. @Genetics56 Day light savings used to be the last week of October, which was the same weekend of USC vs. Notre Dame (home games at USC are always Thanksgiving weekend). Bars in Chicago that were open until 0400am, were now open until 5:00am with the time change on game night.

4. Texas vs Oklahoma

What time is more befitting for a Red River Showdown than when it’s dark? This massive rivalry between the Longhorns and the Sooners holds this year on October 7 at the magnificent Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas. We hope the added thrill of a night game awaits us when we attend it come October.

5. Auburn vs Alabama

This big game is going down on November 25 at the Jordan-Hare. The Iron Bowl, as it is famously known, ranks among the biggest rivalries in college football. The highly anticipated fixture is another one we are having hopes of being played in the night. Seeing the two rivals lock horns in the dark could create one of the most historic matchups in college football.

Poll : 0 votes