USC Player NFL Draft Projection: How many Trojans players will get selected in the 2025 Draft?

The USC Trojans had a difficult 2024 season and it carries over into the 2025 NFL Draft. The 7-6 Trojans have struggled and head coach Lincoln Riley finds himself increasingly sitting on a coaching hot seat. Those struggles are reflected in draft talent.

There's no Caleb Williams going as the top pick from USC in this year's draft. Indeed, this is one of the most lean collections of draft talent that USC has pumped out in many year. Still, here's the rundown on the USC Trojans ahead of the NFL Draft.

How many USC players will be selected in the 2025 draft?

USC's Jonah Monheim is a likely NFL Draft pick this year. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Woody Marks, RB

Marks is one of the most unusual running back prospects in the draft. He came over from Mississippi State, where he had a major receiving-oriented role under then-Bulldog coach Mike Leach. Marks never topped 121 carries in a season at State, but he did catch 214 passes during those seasons.

At USC, Marks finally was allowed to be a traditional feature back. He rushed for 1,133 yards and 5.7 yards per carry. He did catch another 47 passes. The 5-foot-10 Marks ran a 4.5 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and Pro Day.

Teams are as interested in Marks's pass-catching skills as his running game. He's not the most explosive runner ever, but his experience and all-around game slate him as likely to land in the fifth or sixth round of the draft.

Jonah Monheim, OL

Monheim started at four of the five offensive line positions (all except left guard) during his USC career. The 6-foot-4 mauler's game probably best suits moving inside in the NFL. He played center in his final season at USC, but obviously, versatility is a strong part of Monheim's appeal.

Monheim is a bit short-armed and isn't the most athletic prospect, although again, playing inside would probably help camoflauge those issues. He is projected as a sixth or seventh round pick in the draft.

Jaylin Smith, DB

A three-year starter for the Trojans, Smith posted career totals of 182 tackles and eight passes defended. Smith is a bit undersized at 5-foot-10, but did run a 4.45 second 40-yard dash. His pass coverage skills are raw, but his athleticism could help.

Smith is projected as a possible seventh round pick. If his position was a bit more defined or he was a bit larger, his NFL path would be easier to sketch.

What do you think of USC's NFL Draft prospects? Share your take on the Trojans below in our comments section!

