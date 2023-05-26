Alabama's Bryce Young and USC's Caleb Williams are the two top QB prospects. Young and Williams had some jaw-dropping moments on the college football field, and their play overshadowed their hype.

A Heisman Trophy-winning QB is rarely selected as the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. But Bryce Young accomplished the feat in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Caleb Williams could follow his lead in 2024.

Considering their remarkable play, it is only natural for college football fans to debate, "Who is the better NFL prospect?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

We wanted to take a deep dive and look at the factors that make these two players so special, identifying their particular advantages over one another, and do our best to answer, "Which QB is the better NFL prospect?"

Pocket Passer:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Tulane v USC

No matter how good a QB is outside of the structure, he has to find success inside the pocket in the NFL. Pocket passing is an aspect of Bryce Young's game where he could struggle with the adjustment to the NFL. Young will likely have more passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. Caleb Williams is significantly taller, which allows him to see above offensive linemen and into his passing lanes.

Advantage: Caleb Williams

Progression:

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

Caleb Williams still needs work in this area. The problem with being so athletically gifted that some things come easy to Williams. If the first or second read isn't there, Caleb Williams can take off or use his athleticism to buy more time to make a play. Bryce Young is one of the best quarterbacks above the neck. Young is a surgeon on the football field, dissecting defenses rapidly and getting the ball quickly to the open man. Young goes through his progression better than any QB we have seen recently.

Advantage: Bryce Young

Playmaking Ability:

Caleb Williams dazzles with his ability to make something out of nothing. Williams can run by or through defenders. Bryce Young has a sixth sense on the football field and can avoid pass-rushers like Houdini. Caleb Williams and Bryce Young play the game differently but are equally adept at making plays when the original play call breaks down.

Advantage: Push

Stature:

Pac-12 Championship - Utah v USC

Bryce Young will get dinged here. He is 5'10'' and 204 lbs. Whether Young can hold up to the physicality of the NFL game is a legitimate question. Caleb Williams has the prototypical size to take the hits at the NFL level and will have fewer durability questions.

Advantage: Caleb Williams

Arm Strength:

Caleb Williams has a cannon of an arm. Williams can place the ball anywhere on the field from several throwing platforms. Bryce Young has a hose. Young puts torque on the ball and delivers it with pace.

Advantage: Push

Arm Accuracy:

Accuracy is critical to a QBs development, and at the NFL level, you will be exposed if you can't throw the ball accurately. Bryce Young and Caleb Williams throw their receivers away from coverage with a catchable ball. Oddly enough, they have matched completion percentages in the last two seasons. Neither accuracy is questionable.

Advantage: Push

Final Verdict:

Football fans will compare Bryce Young and Caleb Williams for years to come. Both could become back-to-back #1 overall picks. As for their NFL future, Caleb Williams looks like he stepped out of central casting for a role as an NFL QB. Bryce Young will face size questions until he can show that he can overcome those limitations at the NFL level.

Caleb Williams is the one for me. Williams checks every single box, whereas Bryce Young leaves a few unchecked.

Poll : 0 votes