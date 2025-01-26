USC Trojans in the 2025 NFL Draft: Previewing the top draft prospects

If the USC Trojans have an upside from a tough 7-6 season, it's that they haven't lost a ton of players to the NFL Draft. The Trojans have seen massive amount of transfer portal movement, but the only players heading to the draft are a handful of significant senior Trojans. Here's a rundown on the top USC prospects for the draft and where they might land.

Top USC players in the 2025 NFL Draft

Running back Jo'Quavious "Woody" Marks had a great 2024 season at USC and will look to parlay that into NFL Draft selection. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Jaylin Smith, CB

A four-star in-state recruit for the Trojans, Smith has been a solid part of USC's defense over the past four seasons. In 43 total games, Smith has 182 career tackles, including 13 tackles for loss. He broke up eight passes, including grabbing three interceptions.

The knocks against Smith are his 5-foot-11 size and the fact that while he's competent in all areas of the game, he doesn't have any massive and defining strengths. Mock NFL Drafts have projected Smith going from the fourth round down to going undrafted. He needs a good combine performance to make sure his name is called in the draft.

2. Jo'Quavious "Woody" Marks, RB

Marks was one of the few really positive stories of 2024 for the Trojans. He spent four seasons at Mississippi State, rarely getting to carry the ball, but catching a ton of passes. In four MSU seasons, he had 1,883 rushing yards but did catch 214 passes.

But finally given a feature back role at USC, he had 1,133 rushing yards and did add another 47 receptions. He's an incredibly complete back, even if he's not the most electifying of NFL prospects.

Marks is a likely late round pick. Mock drafts project him between rounds four and seven, but he is likely to be drafted. His receiving skills make him a viable NFL third-down back at the least.

1.Jonah Monheim, OL

Monheim has four full seasons of experience, having started in four of the five offensive line positions in his USC career. Monheim became a senior as a center, but he has also started at both tackle spots and at right guard in his college career. Monheim was a three-star in-state prospect, but his versatility is key.

Monheim has more volatility than most offensive line prospects. Mock drafts have projected him everywhere from the first round to the seventh round. At the end of the day, he'll probably land somewhere in the middle, but his Pro Day and NFL Combine work will be significant.

What do you think of USC's draft prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

