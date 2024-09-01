USC Trojans vs. LSU Tigers starting QBs today: College football Week 1 depth chart

The No. 13 LSU Tigers will face the No. 23 USC Trojans in their 2024 college football season opener on Sunday. The eagerly-awaited contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.
Who is the USC Trojans starting QB today vs. LSU?
The USC Trojans will start Miller Moss in their Week 1 game against the LSU Tigers. The quarterback has been with the team since 2021.
Moss played in two games in his first season at USC before redshirting the season. He then served as the backup to Caleb Williams in 2022 and 2023.
In Dec. 2023, Moss played in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville. He was named offensive MVP after throwing 372 yards on 23 passes and a Holiday Bowl-record six touchdowns.
Now, it will be interesting to see how Moss fares in his first season as USC's starter under coach Lincoln Riley in 2024. The Trojans also have Jayden Maiava as QB2, Jake Jensen as QB3 and Dylan Gebbia as QB4.
Who is the LSU Tigers starting QB today vs. USC?
The LSU Tigers have named Garrett Nussmeier as their starting quarterback against USC on Sunday. He is in his senior year with the team, having joined the program in 2021.
Nussmeier played four games as a true freshman in 2021. He played in the 2022 Texas Bowl in December, throwing for 329 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Last season, Nussmeier served as Jayden Daniels' backup. However, he featured in seven games and recorded 591 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
The Tigers have Rickie Collins as QB2, AJ Swann as QB3 and Colin Hurley as QB4.
How to watch USC Trojans vs. LSU Tigers? TV schedule and live stream details
The USC vs. LSU game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo and ESPN+.
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024
- Live stream: Fubo and ESPN+
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
