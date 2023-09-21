USC vs. Arizona State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The No. 5 USC Trojans head to Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Saturday, Sept. 23, to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Week 4 Pac-12 game is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

These teams are on two completely different levels. The Trojans are a perfect 3-0 and coming off a massive 56-10 home victory over the Stanford Cardinal on Sept. 9. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils have a 1-2 record and are on a two-game losing streak after a 29-0 home loss against the Fresno State Bulldogs last Saturday.

USC vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

These teams have faced one another 38 times, with the Trojans holding a 24-14 all-time record against the Sun Devils. The Trojans won the last game in 2022 as they won at home 42-25

USC is 2-1 against the spread this season

Arizona State is 0-3 against the spread this season

USC vs. Arizona State Prediction

The Trojans have been one of the best offensive teams in the nation, scoring 59.3 points on 580.7 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Caleb Williams is looking to win back-to-back Heisman Trophy and has done incredibly well.

Williams is 55-of-70 (78.6 completion percentage) for 878 yards with 12 touchdowns without an interception while also running 12 times for 61 yards with a rushing touchdown. He also has a great connection with junior wide receiver Tahj Washington, as the WR has nine catches for 233 yards (25.9 yards per reception) with three touchdowns.

USC's defense has also vastly improved, allowing 17.3 points on 368.3 total yards per game. The Trojans have been doing decently well, combining for six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 14 pass deflections, one interception and eight sacks.

The Arizona State offense has been brutal, averaging 13 points on 292.7 total yards per game. Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada has been struggling to throw the ball and is 34-of-60 (56.7 completion percentage) for 403 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Sun Devils have a good running game, with junior running back Cameron Skattebo recording 36 rushes for 148 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) with two rushing touchdowns and six catches for 51 yards (8.5 yards per reception).

Arizona State's defense has been struggling, giving up 25.7 points on 293.3 total yards per game. They have done decently well at limiting the run, though, as they allow 89.7 rushing yards per game. The Sun Devils defense has nine sacks, eight pass deflections and a forced fumble thus far.

Prediction: USC 47 - ASU 10

