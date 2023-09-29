USC vs. Colorado football history: Head-to-Head, Records and more

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will get a chance at retribution in the battle of USC vs. Colorado at Folsom Field this weekend. After last week's 42-6 hammering loss against Dan Lanning's Oregon, the Buffs will look to get back on track against a dominant USC team led by their superstar QB, Caleb Williams.

But the rivalry of USC vs. Colorado goes way back. The two teams have faced each other well over a dozen times in the last century.

Even more importantly, both have been integral members of the Pac-12, with their upcoming matchup potentially their last before USC and CU leave for the Big 10 and Big 12, respectively, next season.

With that said, let's take a look at their head-to-head record.

USC vs. Colorado head-to-head

The rivalry in the matchup of USC vs. Colorado has much fanfare heading into the weekend. However, the competition between the two has been fairly one-sided so far.

In their 16 matchups since 1927, USC has dominated every single matchup, with an unbeaten 16-0 record.

Their last matchup took place last season, where Lincoln Riley's team thrashed Mike Sanford's CU by a 38-point margin with a 55-17 final score. The worst of the 16 losses for CU was their 50-6 defeat to the Trojans in 2012.

How long has the rivalry between USC and Colorado been going on?

Both schools have had a long history, with the first matchup between USC and Colorado taking place in 1927 at the Coliseum.

The 46-7 outcome of the match would be the start of a series of crushing defeats for the Buffs at the hands of USC.

Match predictions for USC vs. Colorado

Although the Trojans have always dominated the Buffs, CU will be looking to change their 0-16 record very soon.

Since hiring Deion Sanders to replace Mike Sanford as coach, CU has made a number of changes to their team, along with a brand new, reinvigorated culture within the squad.

Even though Sanders and his men enter the match as 21.5-point underdogs to Lincoln Riley's league-leading offense, expect some fireworks for CU to put up a fight as the two offensive powerhouses of the Pac-12 clash in their last meeting for a while.