USC vs. Colorado Prediction & Betting Tips - Sept. 30 | College Football Week 5

We have an incredible Week 5 college football matchup as Pac-12 action continues. The No. 8 USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday, Sept. 30, at noon ET.

USC is on the road in this Pac-12 matchup. The Trojans are a perfect 4-0 (2-0) record after a 42-28 road win last Saturday against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are 3-1 (0-1) after a miserable 42-6 road loss against the Oregon Ducks in Week 4.

USC vs. Colorado Prediction

The USC Trojans have been one of the best offensive teams in the country, scoring a whopping 55 points on 569.3 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Caleb Williams has been dominating once again, going 75-of-101 (74.3 completion percentage) for 1,200 yards with 15 passing touchdowns without an interception.

A huge reason is having a top wide receiver like senior Tahj Washington, as he has 10 receptions for 278 yards (27.8 yards per catch) with four touchdown grabs.

Their defense is where they need to show some improvement, as they are giving up 20 points on 364.5 total yards per game. The defense gave away 28 points last week against Arizona State, and that cannot happen against Colorado.

The Trojans allowed 21 first downs, and the Sun Devils went 9-of-20 combined on third and fourth downs. They need to figure out how to get going and keep touchdowns off the board against them.

The Colorado Buffaloes have been doing well on the offensive side of things, averaging 32.5 points on 409 total yards per game thus far. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been playing very well as he is 130-of-169 (76.9 completion percentage) for 1,410 yards with 11 touchdowns and an interception.

However, the Buffs need to shake off last week and get the offense going to protect Sanders in the pocket.

Their defense has to limit the amount of points and learn to bend and not break, as they allow 33.3 points on 475.8 total yards per game. The Colorado D-line has given away 200+ rushing and passing yards per game.

The Buffs faced an elite offense last week, so that can be used in their defense, but things will be tough after going 35-0 at halftime and allowing touchdowns in six of the first seven drives against them.

Prediction: USC 49-28

USC vs. Colorado Betting Tips

Colorado is 2-2 ATS this season.

USC is 2-2 ATS this season.

USC vs. Colorado head-to-head

This will be the 17th time that USC and Colorado will face off against one another, and the Trojans are a perfect 16-0 against the Buffaloes. These programs faced off last season, and the USC Trojans picked up a 55-17 home win.

Where to watch USC vs. Colorado

The game between the Trojans and Buffaloes will air nationally on FOX at 12:00 p.m. ET. The matchup will also be available to live-stream on FuboTV and YouTube TV, so make sure you can watch this afternoon affair on Saturday.