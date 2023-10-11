USC vs. Notre Dame prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

We have a massive game between two ranked programs in a non-conference affair as the No. 10 USC Trojans and the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle it out.

USC is a perfect 6-0 but struggled as it defeated the Arizona Wildcats in a triple-overtime home 43-41 win on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are 5-2 and are coming off a 33-20 road loss against the Louisville Cardinals in Week 6.

USC vs. Notre Dame Match Details

Fixture: USC Trojans (6-0) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2)

Date and Time: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

USC vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total USC Trojans +2.5 (-105) +110 Over 60.5 (-110) Notre Dame Fighting Irish -2.5 (-115) -130 Under 60.5 (-110)

USC vs. Notre Dame Picks

The USC Trojans have been one of the best offensive teams in the nation and are throwing for 355.2 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Caleb Williams has a 22:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, so expect Williams to throw for multiple touchdowns in this game after just a one-touchdown performance.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a dominant running game, averaging 171 rushing yards per game throughout the season. Junior running back Audric Estime has been dominating, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns. Expect him to find the end zone at least once in this game.

USC vs. Notre Dame Key Injuries

USC

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Korey Foreman - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Cornerback Domani Jackson - Head (Questionable)

Wide receiver Raleek Brown - Undisclosed (OUT)

Notre Dame

Safety Thomas Harper - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Eli Raridon - Knee (Questionable)

Kicker Chris Salerno - Leg (OUT)

Defensive lineman Gabe Rubio - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Kevin Bauman - Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver K.K. Smith - Shoulder (OUT)

USC vs. Notre Dame Head to Head

These two teams have been facing off very often as this will be the 91st meeting between them. The Fighting Irish have the advantage with a 48-37-5 record over the Trojans, and USC picked up a 38-27 home win last season.

USC vs. Notre Dame Prediction

The USC Trojans have been doing extremely well offensively, but their defense has been struggling after allowing 41 points in back-to-back games. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish should do well in this game as they are 15th in the nation, allowing just 15.9 points per game up to this point.

Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -2.5