USC vs. Washington prediction, odds, and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

The USC Trojans are at home to play the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET. USC is coming off a 50-49 win over Cal to snap their two-game losing streak.

Washington, meanwhile, is coming off a 42-33 win over Stanford to improve to 8-0 on the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

USC vs. Washington: Match Details

Fixture: USC Trojans (7-2) vs. Washington Huskies (8-0)

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. Washington: Betting Odds

Spread

USC +3.5 (-110)

Washington -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

USC +142

Washington -170

Total

Over 76.5 (-110)

Under 76.5 (-110)

USC vs. Washington: Picks

USC vs. Washington picks

The USC Trojans have one of the best offenses in all of college football, led by quarterback Caleb Williams. This Trojans offense will want to be pass-heavy against Washington, so take Williams over passing yards. As the total suggests, this should be a high-scoring game. Williams is averaging 294 passing yards per game but should clear 300 with ease here.

The other pick is to take Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. over 1.5 passing touchdowns in this game. The USC Trojans' defense is terrible and gives up plenty of passing yards. Meanwhile, in USC's last five games, opposing quarterbacks have thrown over 1.5 passing touchdowns in all five games.

USC vs. Washington: Head-to-head

USC and Washington are set to play their 86th all-time meeting with the Trojans leading the series 51-30-4. It's the first meeting since 2019 when the Huskies defeated USC 28-17, while Washington has won four of the last seven meetings.

USC vs. Washington prediction

The USC Trojans have struggled mightily in their last five games, as they have had close calls against Arizona, Colorado, and Cal. Their defense is too big of an issue and could struggle against this Huskies offense.

Washington was able to keep Bo Nix and the Ducks offense to just 33 points, which should give the Huskies confidence against USC.

Prediction: Washington wins by a touchdown.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Washington USC 0 votes