Utah Football Injury Report ahead of Las Vegas Bowl: Updates on Cam Rising, Mycah Pittman, and more

Injuries prevented the Utah Utes from achieving their true potential this year. Starting with the fact that their intended quarterback, Cam Raising, could never suit up for action is proof of how understrength the Utes were this year. Nonetheless, Utah managed to even get into the top 10 in the first few weeks, making the most of its depleted quarterback roster.

In the end, Utah ended with an 8-4 overall record (5-4 in Pac-12) that has brought them into the bowl season. On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Utes will clash with the Northwestern Wildcats for the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Their rivals, the Wildcats, ended with a 7-5 overall record (5-4 in Big Ten), that saw them go second in the Big Ten West division. Northwestern's season was middle of the road, as despite them being second in the uncompetitive western division, they were still three games away from catching the Iowa Hawkeyes at the top of the standings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Before their Las Vegas Bowl clash with Northwestern, here's a look at the Utes injury worries. No new injuries have been reported, with all players reported as missing the game being long-term injuries like Cam Rising.

Utah Utes' injury report ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

#1. Cam Rising - QB

Cam Rising was supposed to be the Utes' starter for this season, but he was never able to recover from his knee injury. Utah was forced to go with a two-quarterback system between Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson. Rising was officially deemed out for the season on Oct. 22.

#2. Brant Kuithe - TE

Kuithe was deemed out for the season with a knee injury on the same day as Raising. Like signal-caller, the tight end didn't feature at all for Utah this year.

#3. Mycah Pittman - WR

The wide receiver was another piece in offense that the Utes couldn't count on this year. His injury remains undisclosed, but he was declared out for the remainder of the season on Oct. 24.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season