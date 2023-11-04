Utah Football Injury Report Week 10: Updates on Cam Rising, Thomas Yassmin, Logan Fano and more

Utah's injury report ahead of the game against Arizona State contains a long list of players. The injury list is headlined by quarterback Cam Rising, who has yet to make an appearance for the Utes this season.

Other players on the injury list include Thomas Yassmin, Mycah Pittman, Micah Bernard, and a host of others. Notably, a good number of players won't return to action this season for the Utes.

Let’s examine the Utes injury report ahead of this weekend's schedule:

Cam Rising's injury update

Cam Rising has been out of action since he suffered a torn ACL during the 2022 Rose Bowl. The quarterback was expected to return to action earlier this season, but that hasn't happened. Rising is now sidelined for the remainder of the season as he works towards full recovery.

Thomas Yassmin's injury update

Thomas Yassmin suffered an undisclosed injury in the middle of October which required him to undergo surgery. As announced by Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, the tight end will be unavailable for the rest of the season as he goes through the recovery process.

Mycah Pittman’s injury update

Mycah Pittman also suffered an undisclosed injury a few days before Yassmin in October. The wide receiver is among the Utes players who won't be returning to the gridiron for the rest of this season.

Logan Fano’s injury update

Logan Fano suffered a torn ACL after sacking Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles in Week 6. According to the program, he will be sidelined for the 2023 college football season.

Utah is looking to get back to winning ways when it hosts Arizona State in Salt Lake City this weekend. The Utes suffered a blowout loss at home to Oregon in Week 9, creating a setback in their hopes of winning the Pac-12 Championship for the third consecutive season.

Arizona State ended a six-game losing streak as they secured a victory against Washington State at home in their last contest in Week 9. The Sun Devils now hold a 2-6 overall record and currently have a 1-4 standing in the Pac-12 as they head the game against Utah.