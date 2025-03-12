Utah freshmen 2025: Top 5 football players to watch out for ft. Christian Thatcher

The Utah Utes did not have the season they had hoped for in 2024. After starting the season with four straight wins, the Utes lost seven straight games before winning their final game of the regular season. It was a poor season that was seriously impacted by injuries.

Unfortunately, the Utes do not have the strongest recruiting class. They only have four four-star recruits and 21 three-stars. However, there are still a few freshmen who could have an impact in 2025.

Top five freshman to watch for the Utah Utes in 2025

#1 Christian Thatcher

As a four-star recruit, Thatcher is the highest-ranked recruit committed to the Utes. He is the No. 7-ranked inside linebacker in his class and has been committed to the Utes since June. Thatcher chose to sign with the Utes after receiving offers from Washington, Kansas and Missouri. He played at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#2 Cyrus Polu

Polu is another four-star recruit and the No. 29-ranked outside linebacker in the 2025 class. He signed with Utah in June despite receiving offers from other top schools in the region, like Arizona and Arizona State. Polu is expected to have an immediate impact on Utah's defensive line. He played for Desert Hills High School in Saint George, Utah.

#3 Wyatt Becker

The Utes have had a complicated QB situation since 2019, when Cameron Rising joined the team. He has been on the team for six seasons but had limited playing time because of injuries. Now that Rising is gone, the Utes are bringing in a QB recruit in Becker.

Becker is the No. 19-ranked pocket passing QB in the nation. He chose the Utes over offers from Georgia, Arizona and other top schools. Becker played for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

#4 Raycine Guillory

The Utes are also adding at the RB position with Guillory. He is the last four-star recruit signed by the Utes and is the No. 34-ranked running back in the nation. Guillory chose the Utes over an offer from Ole Miss. He played for Aledo High School in Texas.

#5 J.J. Buchanan

Although Buchanan is only a three-star recruit, he could have an impact in 2025. He is listed as an athlete and, as a result, could step into different skill positions depending on the coach's assessment. Buchanan chose the Utes over offers from Boise State, BYU and others. He played for Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada.

