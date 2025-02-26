Utah returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Kyle Whittingham's squad ft. Lander Barton

The Utah Utes had a challenging season in their first year in the Big 12. After starting the season with four straight wins, the Utes went on a huge losing streak, not winning again until the final game. Injuries were an issue for Kyle Whittingham's squad. Notably, starting quarterback Cameron Rising missed most of the season with various injuries.

Heading into the 2025 season, there is a lot of turnover on the roster. The offense, in particular, has transfers in the starting slots for nearly every skill position. As a result, it will be interesting to see if they can mesh together in their first year together.

However, the defense will have more continuity. Most of the starting lineup is filled with returners. These are three of the top returners for Utah next season, all of whom are on the defense.

Top three players who will return to Utah in 2025

#1 Lander Barton

Linebacker Lander Barton is one of the most important returning pieces of the Utes' defense next season. He was the leading tackler for the team in 2024, registering 72 total tackles, including 38 solo efforts, four passes defended, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Barton has been a part of the Utah defense for three seasons but took a big step forward in 2024. The coaching staff will expect the LB to have another stellar season on the defensive line.

#2 Tao Johnson

Safety Tao Johnson was only a sophomore in 2024, but despite being a younger player on the roster, he was one of the team's leading tacklers. After a solid freshman season in 2023, Johnson more than doubled his tackles. In 2024, he registered 70 total tackles, including 41 solo efforts, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception.

Johnson's 41 solo tackles led the team. After a great season in 2024, the coaching staff will look for him to build on that in 2025.

#3 Smith Snowden

After a freshman season where he had nearly no playing time, cornerback Smith Snowden had a great 2024 season. Snowden registered 48 total tackles, including 34 solo efforts, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

Heading into the 2025 season, the defense is going to be looked upon to help stabilize the team while the offense likely goes through growing pains. Snowden is projected to be an important piece of the defense.

