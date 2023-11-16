Utah vs. Arizona prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

In Pac-12 Week 12 action, the 22nd-ranked Utah Utes and the 17th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face off on Saturday afternoon.

The Utes (7-3, 4-3 in Pac-12) have been playing well but are coming off Saturday's 35-28 road loss against the Washington Huskies. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) have been playing well and are riding a four-game winning streak after a 34-31 road win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

Utah vs. Arizona match details

Fixture: Utah Utes (7-3, 4-3) vs. Arizona Wildcats (7-3, 5-2)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium in Tuscon, Arizona

Utah vs. Arizona betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Utah Utes +1 (-112) Over 45.5 (-108) -105 Arizona Wildcats -1 (-108) Under 45.5 (-112) -115

Utah vs. Arizona picks

The Utah Utes have been running the ball pretty well throughout the season as they are 31st in the country with 184.9 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore running back Ja'Quinden Jackson has been playing well as he has 122 rushing attempts for 627 yards (5.1 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns. With three touchdowns in his last two games, expect the touchdowns to keep coming as he finds the end zone here.

The Arizona Wildcats have been passing the football at a great level as they are 25th in college football with 280.2 passing yards per game right now.

Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has been doing well as he is 165-of-224 (73.7 completion percentage) for 1,735 yards with 16 touchdowns to four interceptions. He has eight touchdowns in his previous three games so go with the over on Fifita's touchdown passes.

Utah vs. Arizona key injuries

Utah

Tight end Brant Kuithe - Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Cameron Rising Knee (OUT)

Tight end Thomas Yassmin - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Chris Curry - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive end Logan Fano - Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Brandon Rose - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Micah Bernard - Undisclosed (OUT)

Arizona

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing - Undisclosed (Probable)

Running back Brandon Johnson - Undisclosed (OUT)

Utah vs. Arizona head-to-head

This is game number 48 between the Utah Utes and the Arizona Wildcats all-time. The Utes have a 26-19-2 all-time record thus far and are on a six-game winning streak after a 45-20 home win last season.

Utah vs. Arizona prediction

The Utah Utes are expected to be a top defensive team but the Arizona Wildcats have been doing even better in the last month. Utah is giving up 26.3 points in their last four games while the Wildcats are allowing 17.8 points in their previous four games. There is a reason why the Arizona Wildcats are 8-2 against the spread so go with them to cover the spread.

Prediction: Arizona Wildcats -1