Utah vs. USC prediction, odds and picks - October 21 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 8 of the 2023 college football season has an exciting Pac-12 Conference battle between the 14th-ranked Utah Utes and the 18th-ranked USC Trojans on Saturday night.

The Utes (5-1, 2-1 in Pac-12) are coming off a 34-14 home win on Saturday against the California Golden Bears. The Trojans (6-1, 4-0) are coming off a brutal 48-20 road loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Utah vs. USC Match Details

Fixture: Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans

Date and Time: Oct. 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Utah vs. USC Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Utah Utes +6.5 (-110) Over 56 (-110) +215 USC Trojans -6.5 (-110) Under 56 (-110) -265

Utah vs. USC Picks

The Utah Utes have been running the football at a decent level as they are 47th in college football with 172.7 rushing yards per game this season. Their leading rusher is sophomore running back Ja'Quinden Jackson has 61 rushing attempts for 333 yards (5.5 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown. He ran for 94 yards last week against the California Golden Bears so expect him to reach triple-digits in this game as well.

The USC Trojans have been one of the greatest passing teams in college football as they're eighth in the nation with 332.9 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Caleb Williams is 142-of-203 (70.0 completion percentage) for 2,021 yards with 23 touchdown passes to four interceptions.

Williams had a terrible game with three interceptions and 199 passing yards against Notre Dame last week. Expect Caleb Williams to throw for 300+ passing yards in this game as well.

Utah vs. USC Key Injuries

Utah

Running back Charlie Vincent - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman: Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Chris Curry - Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive end Logan Fano - Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Brandon Rose - Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Cameron Rising - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Brant Kuithe - Knee (OUT)

Running back Micah Bernard - Undisclosed (OUT)

USC

Defensive lineman Korey Foreman - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Raleek Brown - Undisclosed (OUT)

Utah vs. USC Head-to-Head

This will be the 14th meeting between the USC Trojans and the Utah Utes as a member of Pac-12. The Trojans have a 7-6 record against the Utes, with the most recent game being in last season's Pac-12 Championship Game where the Utes won 47-24.

Utah vs. USC Prediction

These are two incredible programs and should be very interesting to see. However, the USC Trojans have gotten the wake-up call they needed the last two weeks and should be able to bounce back here. Expect Caleb Williams to dominate here and the offense of Utah not able to keep up here.

Prediction: USC Trojans -6.5