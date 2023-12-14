UTSA vs Marshall Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 19 | Frisco Bowl

The UTSA Roadrunners play the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

UTSA (8-4) ended their season with a 29-16 loss to Tulane, while Marshall (6-6) became bowl-eligible with a 35-21 win over Arkansas State in their final game of the season.

UTSA vs Marshall: Game Details

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners (8-4) vs Marshall Thundering Herd (6-6)

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Stadium

UTSA vs Marshall: Betting Odds

Spread

UTSA -13 (-108)

Marshall +13 (-112)

Moneyline

UTSA -500

Marshall +380

Total

Over 52.5 (-110)

Under 52.5 (-110)

UTSA vs Marshall: Picks

UTSA has a solid offense backed by quarterback Frank Harris who's a solid passer while also being able to rush.

However, in this spot, take Harris to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns in five of his last eight games. Marshall, meanwhile, has allowed opposing quarterbacks to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns in three of his last four games.

Marshall will be without starting quarterback Cam Fancher who's in the transfer portal, which is a big blow to the team. With that, the Thundering Herd will likely use their running game a ton, so take Rasheen Ali to go over his rushing yards.

Ali is averaging 15.8 carries over his last five games, which should increase here. During that span, he's averaging 80.4 rushing yards, so take the over on his rushing yards.

UTSA vs Marshall: Head-to-head

Marshall is 2-1 all-time against UTSA. The last time the two schools played was in 2018, which the Thundering Herd won 23-0.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out for the NFL Draft or transfer portal, and the Frisco Bowl is no different.

UTSA

Trey Moore, EDGE (transfer portal)

Syrus Dumas, DB (transfer portal)

Xavier Spencer, CB (transfer portal)

Marshall

Chase Harrison, QB (transfer portal)

Brandon McElroy, DL (transfer portal)

Caleb Coombs, WR (transfer portal)

Zion Odoms, WR (transfer portal)

Jayven Hall, LB (transfer portal)

Cam Fancher, QB (transfer portal)

Thomas Lane, DL (transfer portal)

Chinazo Obobi, OT (transfer portal)

Maurice Jones, RB (transfer portal)

Sean Sallis, TE (transfer portal)

Myles Bell, DB (transfer portal)

Trent Holler, iOL (transfer portal)

Joshua McTier, CB (transfer portal)

Jabarrek Hopkins, DL (transfer portal)

CK Obobi, OL (transfer portal)

Sean Ellis, TE (transfer portal)

TyShawn Hurst, OT (transfer portal)

Elijah Russell, EDGE (transfer portal)

UTSA vs Marshall: Prediction

Marshall will struggle offensively without quarterback Cam Fancher, who's in the transfer portal, as he led the Thundering Herd offense.

UTSA, meanwhile, has a great offense that should be able to carve up Marshall's defense, which has struggled at times this season. Frank Harris is a great dual-threat quarterback and should mix in the run and pass to lead the Roadrunners to a blowout win.

Prediction: UTSA to win by 17

