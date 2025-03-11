Vanderbilt Freshmen 2025: Top 5 breakout stars to watch out for ft. Carson Lawrence 

The Vanderbilt Commodores will introduce new rookies for the 2025 season, including defensive back Carson Lawrence. Vanderbilt finished last season with a 7-6 record and placed 11th in the Southeastern Conference standings. In his fifth year as coach, Clark Lea hopes to help the team get first place in the SEC.

Vanderbilt dealt with inconsistency as the team had a 6-6 record to end their regular schedule. They achieved their seventh win of the season by defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 35-27 in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27.

One reason the Commodores struggled throughout the season was their defense. Vanderbilt was the third-worst team in the SEC in total passing yards allowed (4,894) and total yards allowed per game (376.5). They also were the fourth-worst team in their conference in total points allowed (304).

Lea has lost several players on defense that have either transferred out or are entering the 2025 NFL draft. Among the players who will not be on the roster is safety CJ Taylor, who completed his final year of eligibility in college football last season. Taylor led the team in interceptions (two) and the second-most forced fumbles as a senior.

The coach will look toward his rookies to see if they can fill the roles of players who aren't returning to Vanderbilt.

Here are five key freshmen that could become breakout stars next season.

Top 5 Vanderbilt Commodores freshmen breakout stars to watch in the 2025 season

#5. Vanzale Hinton, Cornerback

Vanzale Hinton is among the most versatile players to enter the upcoming season for the Commodores. After completing his final year with the Paducah Tilghman High School Blue Tornado, he joined Lea's team.

The program already has Randon Fontenette, who can play the CB position. In his sophomore year, Fontenette played in 12 games, completing a total of 72 tackles (41 solo), 3.5 sacks, one interception and a touchdown. Hinton could play the backup role behind Fontenette and show in Spring Training camp why he should get more time on the field as a freshman.

#4. Nikhil Jefferson, Defensive Lineman

Nikhil Jefferson is a prospect who could see action on defense or offense. He enters the 2025 season as a freshman after playing for the Berkeley Prep High School Buccaneers. Along with experience as a defensive lineman, Jefferson also was an offensive lineman in high school.

Vanderbilt has several notable defensive linemen returning, which could leave Jefferson out of the rotation. Glenn Seabrooks III is among the key players on the defensive line who are expected to play a prominent role next season. Seabrooks finished last year with 28 total tackles (15 solo), one forced fumble and one interception.

Jefferson has the benefit of playing the offensive and defensive line in high school, which could help get him opportunities to play in a backup role for either position.

#3. Cayden Daniels, Cornerback

Cayden Daniel has the potential to be a key player on defense for Lea's team but will likely compete for a backup role during training camp. He signed with Vanderbilt after playing for the Crisp County High School Cougars.

The Commodores have eight other cornerbacks returning for the 2025 season. Among the notable players competing for Lea's team is Martel Hight, who had a total of 33 tackles (27 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Daniels may face difficulty moving into the starting cornerback position as a freshman. However, he could impress in training camp to see action when Hight and other experienced cornerbacks aren't on the field.

#2. George Okorie, Edge Rusher

George Okorie is another player who could be a breakout star, given the opportunity. He joins the team after attending A.D.R.A.O International School in Lagos, Nigeria, to prepare for the league.

Okorie also played one game for the Vancouver Island Raiders during the 2023 Canadian Junior Football League season. He competed in a 0-69 loss to the Westshore Rebels on July 29, 2023, with one tackle and sack.

Lea has three other experienced Edge Rushers, including Miles Capers, on the roster. Capers led Vanderbilt in forced fumbles last season (three). He also had a total of 46 tackles (22 solo) and three sacks. That said, Okorie could compete for more playing time and become a key player on defense over the next few years.

#1. Carson Lawrence, Defensive Back

Carson Lawrence may be able to contribute on defense in his freshman year. He signed with Vanderbilt on Dec. 4, following his last season with the McCallie High School Blue Tornado.

Lawrence is currently the only defensive back on the Vanderbilt roster. His position gives Lea opportunities to potentially have him play cornerback or safety, depending on what is needed.

Lawrence is a player to look out for next season, especially if players get hurt or if he can outperform his teammates in training camp.

How do you think the Vanderbilt Commodores will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

