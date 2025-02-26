Vanderbilt returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Clark Lea's squad ft. Diego Pavia

Clark Lea's Vanderbilt made history in 2024 with their unexpected victory over then No. 1 Alabama in Week 5. Not only that, but they finished with a winning record of 7-6 and a Birgham Bowl victory over Georgia Tech. Now, Lea and his players have to prove this was no fluke and that Vanderbilt can have consistent success in the SEC.

Ad

Here are three key players returning for the Commodores in 2025.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 players who will return to Vanderbilt in 2025

#3 Chase Mitchell - OL

NCAA Football: Alcorn State at Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

Chase Mitchell is the only confirmed returning starter for Vanderbilt's offensive line in 2025, while they also haven't signed any new offensive linemen through the transfer portal. That means Mitchell will have to step up as a leader of the unit, in what is his second season at Vanderbilt and final season of college football. In 2024, he started all 13 games the school played and was named to the PFF Week Eight SEC Team of the Week.

Ad

Trending

#2 Brock Taylor - PK

NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Auburn - Source: Imagn

Brock Taylor was a highlight for the Commodores in the 2024 season. He was named to the third-team All-SEC and the SEC All-Freshman team. Taylor was also a Lou Groza Award semifinalist. He finished the season 18 for 21 in field goals and 39 for 40 in extra points.

Ad

#1 Diego Pavia - QB

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Diego Pavia has already edged his name into Vanderbilt's history books after leading the Commodores to a victory over Alabama. Initially, it was thought he would be unable to return for a final season due to the NCAA counting his years of junior college as part of his years of eligibility.

However, a judge granted Pavia an injunction in December, allowing him to return for a final season at Vandy. Having recorded 2293 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions in addition to 800 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, in 2024, he is a huge returning piece for Clark Lea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback