Vanderbilt vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an interesting SEC Week 11 matchup to look forward to as the Vanderbilt Commodores are on the road to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores (2-8, 0-6 in SEC) are on an eight-game losing streak after their 31-15 home loss against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. The Gamecocks (3-6, 1-5) are not doing too well either, but are coming off a 38-28 home victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Game details

Fixture: Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-6) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6, 1-5)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Vanderbilt Commodores +14 (-112) Over 58 (-108) +425 South Carolina Gamecocks -14 (-108) Under 58 (-112) -575

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Picks

The Vanderbilt Commodores have been an average offensive team when passing the football. They rank 62nd in the nation averaging 235.2 passing yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback AJ Swann has been doing a subpar job under center as he is 93-of-173 (53.8 completion percentage) for 1,290 yards with 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He has over 250 passing yards in three of his last five games, so expect to see him surpass that number once again here.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are one of the most dominant passing attacks in college football, ranking 17th with 296.2 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Spencer Rattler has been playing very well under center as he is 212-of-304 (69.7 completion percentage) for 2,516 yards with 14 touchdowns to six interceptions. With seven touchdown passes in his previous four games, do not be afraid of taking the over on his touchdown passes in this game.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Key injuries

Vanderbilt

Running back Patrick Smith - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Cornerback BJ Anderson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker CJ Taylor - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Yilanan Outtara - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Safety Savion Riley - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Gamarion Carter - Lower Body (OUT)

Wide receiver Ezra McAllister - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Junior Uzebu - Lower Body (OUT)

South Carolina

Running back Dakereon Joyner - Ankle (OUT)

Tight end Trey Knox - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Trai Jones - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr - Foot (OUT)

Offensive lineman Markee Anderson - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Reid Mikeska - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Mohamed Kaba - Knee (OUT)

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Head-to-head

These teams are facing off for the 33rd time. It has been a one-sided affair as the Gamecocks hold a 28-4 record, including a current 14-game winning streak. In their most recent game, South Carolina won on the road last season on the road 37-28.

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Prediction

It is difficult to back the Vanderbilt Commodores after being 1-9 against the spread throughout the season. Spencer Rattler has shown the ability to step up and AJ Swann is struggling to be consistent. Overall, South Carolina is the better program so go with the South Carolina Gamecocks to cover the spread at home.

Prediction: South Carolina Gamecocks -14