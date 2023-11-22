Vanderbilt vs Tennessee prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF Season 2023

(Schedule for Wednesday at 4:30 IST)

The Vanderbilt Commodores go on the road to end their 2023 season against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) is on a nine-game losing streak with its last win coming back on Sept. 2 against Alabama A&M. Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) is on a two-game losing streak, having been blown out against Georgia and Missouri.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Game details

Fixture: Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (7-4)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Betting odds

Spread

Vanderbilt +25.5 (-110)

Tennessee -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt +1400

Tennessee -3200

Total

Over 56.5 (-110)

Under 56.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Picks

The Vanderbilt Commodores have struggled mightily this season as their offense can't score many points. Although Tennessee's defense hasn't been the best this season, I do like Vanderbilt's quarterback, Ken Seals, under passing yards and to throw an interception. Seals is averaging just 132 passing yards in his last two games as he returned to throwing quite a bit and has thrown a pick in four of his six games.

Tennessee, meanwhile, should be set for an offensive explosion in this game. Joe Milton III could be playing his final college football game, so I expect Josh Huepel to let him go out with a bang. I like him to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns and taking the over on his passing yards.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Head-to-head

Vanderbilt and Tennessee have played each other 117 times since 1892, and the Vols lead the all-time series 77-33-55. Tennessee is currently on a two-game win streak but has won four straight as its 2019 and 2020 wins were vacated.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Prediction

Tennessee has struggled in their last two games and will look to take some frustration out on Vanderbilt. The Vols won 56-0 last year and could be looking to do something similar, with Tennessee scoring 40+ and the Commodores likely scoring under 10 points.

Prediction: Tennessee wins by 30+ points.

