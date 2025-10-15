"Vanderbilt should be zero": CFB fans debate over latest College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Week 8 games

The Vanderbilt Commodores were one of 24 teams listed by ESPN to have the highest chance of making the 2025 College Football Playoffs. The list included some familiar names such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs, while dark horses included Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Utah Utes.College football fans saw the list and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to debate:One fan said, &quot;Vanderbilt should be 0.&quot;Another stated, &quot;How easy is Vandys schedule if you're showing them over Mizzou?&quot;One added, &quot;Yep, bought and paid for by ESPN.&quot;However, some fans opted to champion their favorites.One stated, &quot;Would like to see the analysis that gives bama a better chance than Miami. Miami has no losses and a distinctly easier remaining schedule.&quot;Another said, &quot;GT should be up there with a win over duke, cause odds are they win the rest of there games from there till UGA. But Duke actually might have gotten it together and is a good team now. Good enough to beat GT atleast.&quot;A fan chipped in, saying, &quot;Notre Dame seems too low, as does Georgia Tech. The rest seem about like what I’d expect.&quot;12 teams will make the College Football Playoffs in 2025. There will be some household names there and some that are less known to casual fans.Vanderbilt looks to bounce back after Alabama lossThe outcry at Vanderbilt's inclusion in the list is likely due to their loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Commodores were no match for Kalen DeBoer's side and suffered their first loss of the 2025 season.Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson was in fine form as he amassed a stat line of 340 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The skilled pocket passer bounced back from an early pick to lead his side to a much-needed win against a formidable opponent.Another player who shone for the Crimson Tide was running back Jam Miller. Miller ran for 136 yards and one touchdown. Vanderbilt's rush defense had no answer for the running back's elusiveness and power.The Commodores had entered the game with five straight wins. However, there was little they could do against an Alabama team with their backs against the wall.Next up for the Commodores is a matchup against the LSU Tigers. It's a battle of ranked sides and a test fitting for teams looking to make the playoffs. A win against Brian Kelly's side would go some way in shushing the doubters while improving playoff chances.