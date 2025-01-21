Veteran NFL QB has a clear response for college analysts after being criticized for his hot $20 million take

Kurt Warner was one of the best NFL quarterbacks of his era. The two-time NFL MVP led the "greatest show on turf" and remains an important voice in football.

Warner's takes are still scrutinized despite his retirement over ten years ago. A take he made after the CFP national championship game got him in some hot water.

What did Kurt Warner say after the CFP national championship game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kurt Warner earned the ire of college football fans after stating on X (formerly known as Twitter) that:

"When you watch this Champ game - do you see as even, just 2 teams playing, or does the fact that one team (within rules) has a roster worth $ 20 million skew how u view it??? I'm curious how college football fans see it!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The post got huge backlash as fans pointed out that both teams had expensively assembled their rosters rather than just one. Warner returned to the app a few hours later to walk back his comments. He posted:

"Relax ppl, I have no idea about college FBall… so obviously had no idea ND spent more than OSU, so my? Is WHY are all the college analyst making a big deal about how much OSU spent??? Fill me in, I was basing it off of what I heard, so now that’s strange to me!!"

Expand Tweet

While fans still weren't feeling his take or the apology, Warner was at least prompt in issuing one.

Ohio State Buckeyes dominated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with future NFL stars

Notre Dame's journey to the final was impressive, with the program beating numerous Top 25 schools to earn its spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish showed off their resilience against James Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions and eventually sealed their spot in the big game. However, Marcus Freeman's side was no match for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes did not come to play and were dominant for large stretches of the big game. Will Howard was playing like a prime LSU Joe Burrow, Emeka Egbuka was showing off his NFL skill set, and Jeremiah Smith was playing like a senior wide receiver rather than a true freshman.

The Buckeyes ran riot against the Fighting Irish and ended the game with a 34-23 score. With the win, the Buckeyes earned their sixth national title and first in ten years.

They'll now focus on replacing Howard at QB1 and surrounding the new starting quarterback with elite weapons. Furthermore, the Buckeyes have begun the wait to see whether Ryan Day will accept an NFL job or stay for a chance to go back-to-back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place