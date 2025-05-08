Virginia Tech fans set off the Richter scale while vibing to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”

Metallica took to Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium and established a trademark high-energy performance. The iconic band played their classic hit, "Enter Sandman," which garnered quite a reaction.
Per Sports Illustrated, Virginia Tech Hokies fans set off the Richter scale while vibing to "Enter Sandman". The crowd's jumping up and down elicited a major seismograph spike. The report states that the first Metallica-prompted “earthquake” at Lane Stadium registered at a 1.5 magnitude, the day before a slight 3.0 magnitude quake hit other parts of Virginia.
The song "Enter Sandman" is a major part of Hokies lore. Since 2000, the Virginia Tech football team has always stepped onto the Gridiron before games while the “Enter Sandman” blasts on the speakers. It's been a soundtrack to their walk-ups for almost three decades.
"Enter Sandman" is one of Metallica's most recognizable tunes. The track is certified platinum in the USA, the UK, New Zealand and Australia among other countries. It is a favorite for Metallica live performances and sports team walkouts.
What's next for the Virginia Tech Hokies?
The Virginia Tech Hokies finished the 2024 season with a 6-6 record - including three losses in their last four games - and barely qualifying for a bowl game. In the Duke's Mayo Bowl, they lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 24-10, ending the season with a losing record.
The Hokies will start the 2025 campaign with renewed expectations. They will also avoid the mistakes that ruined their decent start to last season. Virginia - 5-3 at some point - endured a three-game losing streak versus the Syracuse Orange, Clemson Tigers and Duke Blue Devils.
College football analyst Brad Crawford has Virginia Tech posting a 7-5 record in the 2025 campaign. While that won't be enough to earn them a spot in the expanded college football playoffs, at least it'll improve last season's showing. Expect coach Brent Pry to rally his troops to leave it all on the Gridiron in the upcoming campaign.
