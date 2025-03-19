Virginia Tech HC Brent Pry gives health update on QB Kyron Drones following injury

Kyron Drones is the starting quarterback for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Drones started nine consecutive games in the 2024 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Ad

However, ahead of the 2025 season, it looks like Drones is set to make a return to the Gridiron. Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry had some positive news about his star QB at spring training.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to On3 Sports, Brent Pry spoke about Drones' health status on Tuesday:

"Physically, he (Kyron Drones) looks back to form. In these winter workouts, we do a lot of competitions, and he was rather tough to beat. It did not matter who I put him against, sled push, agility drills. We challenged him each and every morning, and he was hard to beat."

Ad

Pry continued:

"He is one of our best workers and probably had the highest win percentage. So, I think he is back in form, I think he is confident again, largely because he is healthy.”

This news is a major plus for the Hokies who lost four of the last five games that Drones missed due to injury.

Furthermore, the Hokies reportedly appointed a new offensive coordinator in Phillip Montgomery, who rejoins the collegiate game after spending last season in the UFL.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What to expect from Kyron Drones in 2025

Kyron Drones has been the Hokies' starting quarterback since he transferred from the Baylor Bears in 2023. Drones is a mobile quarterback set to enter his fifth year of college football in the upcoming season.

Drones' importance to Brent Pry's team is obvious considering how the team nosedived in the 2024 regular season. His dual-threat ability quickly became a key part of his team's identity.

Hence, it's likely that Kyron Drones will record his best season in 2025. It's going to be a make-or-break year for Drones, especially in such a stacked quarterback draft class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Virginia Tech Hokies Fan? Check out the latest Hokies depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place