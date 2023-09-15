Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

In a Week 3 college football matchup, the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Saturday, September 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Virginia Tech will be on the road in this non-conference battle. They are 1-1 after a 24-17 home loss last Sunday against the Purdue Boilermakers, while Rutgers is 2-0 after a 36-7 home victory over the Temple Owls on Saturday.

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers prediction

Virginia Tech are a good offensive team thus far, averaging 26.5 points on 327 total yards of offense. They are extremely one-sided as they do not run much and depend on the production from senior quarterback Grant Wells. So far, he is 33-of-62 (53.2 completion percentage) for 494 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions while also tallying a rushing touchdown.

Defensively, the team has been holding its own, giving up 20.5 points on 361 total yards. They need to fix their rush defense, as teams are averaging 190 rushing yards per game against them.

The Scarlet Knights are cruising offensively and have scored 30 points on 368.5 yards per game so far. They have an incredibly balanced offensive attack with running and passing. Junior running back Kyle Monangai has been doing outstanding, as he has 42 rushes for 214 yards (5.1 yards per carry), two rushing touchdowns, and a 20-yard reception.

Defensively, they are doing incredible. They just allowed 14 total points and 399 total yards against them through two games. Teams cannot run too much, as they allow just 40 rushing yards per game.

Expect Rutgers to dominate this game and improve to 3-0 on the season.

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers betting tips

Virginia Tech had the under hit in seven of their previous 11 games.

Rutgers had the under hit in seven of the last 12 games

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread this season.

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers head-to-head

This Week 3 matchup will be the 16th game between these two programs, and Virginia Tech holds a 12-3 record. They have won the previous 12 games. The most recent game happened in 2012, and the Hokies recorded a 13-10 victory.

Where to watch Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers

This game will be available on the Big Ten Network, so ensure you have that included. The Big Ten Network is available on Sling TV, DIRECT TV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV, so if your cable package does not have it, there are ways to have the game still on.