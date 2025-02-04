Wake Forest Football Recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Jake Dickert has in the class of 2025

After a difficult season for Wake Forest, a coaching change brings the Demon Deacons something near a throwback program. Years ago, the only Signing Day came in February, so all recruits were signed then. Now, most programs fill their rosters on the December Early Signing Day.

Even Wake Forest, with its late coaching change, is only anticipated to add a pair of late additions to its 2025 class. Much of Dickert's recruiting work has been hanging on and signing former coach Dave Clawson's commits. As Wake's recruiting class is ranked 15th in the 17-team ACC by 247 Sports, it's an uneven result.

Here are the top three freshmen recruits for Wake Forest in its 2025 class.

Top 3 2025 Wake Forest recruits

After a difficult 2024 season, Wake Forest will rely on freshman recruits to improve in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Trishstin Glass, WR

A 6-foot-4 wide receiver prospect from Texas, Glass is one of the holdover commits. He picked the Deacons under coach Clawson's tenure but ultimately elected to sign with Wake after the coaching change. Glass is already enrolled at the school and will participate in spring practice.

A basketball and track standout, Glass is thin at just 185 pounds and will need to add strength to play at the collegiate level. Still, his size and ball skills will make him an interesting prospect and one who could wind up playing a significant role at Wake Forest.

2. Koredell Bartley, WR

Wake Forest got to Bartley, an in-state wide receiver recruit, late in the recruiting process. He was committed to South Florida, but a couple of weeks ahead of Early Signing Day, he switched his commitment to Wake Forest. Bartley signed but has not enrolled early at the school.

A track standout, Bartley played on defense and special teams in high school. Given his excellent speed, special teams might be his first area of impact in college. It'll be interesting to see how quickly Bartley can adjust to the college game and work his way into meaningful snaps.

1. Jaishaun Offutt, OL

Offutt, the lone four-star recruit in Wake Forest's 2025 class, was a late riser in the recruiting rankings. A recruit from Virginia, he has drawn notice from recruiters as a 6-foot-4 and 315-pound road grader. Offutt projects as a center or guard at the collegiate level.

Offutt signed with Wake Forest but didn't choose to enroll early at the university. He'll need some physical development and a collegiate strength program to reach his potential at the next level. However, Offutt could be the centerpiece of Dickert's program in a few short years.

What do you think of Wake Forest's 2025 recruits? Share your take below in our comments section on the status of the Demon Deacon program.

