Wake Forest freshmen 2025: Top 3 football players to watch out for ft. Elijiah Oehlke

Wake Forest missed out on a bowl game for the second straight year in 2024 after finishing with a 4-8 record, similar to the 2023 college football season. Prior to this, the Demon Deacons have played in seven straight bowl games under the leadership of Dave Clawson.

While the last two seasons have been disappointing, the program is committed to getting better and remaining a force in the Atlantic Coast Conference. This has seen it intensify its recruiting effort in the past year, assembling a noteworthy class in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

In its Class of 2025, Wake Forest had a total of 23 commits, with 17% of them coming from in-state. While the class is not highly rated, a couple of players are expected to impress significantly at the program.

Here's a look at three of them:

3 Wake Forest freshmen to watch out for in 2025

#1 Elijiah Oehlke, QB

Elijiah Oehlke is one player many analysts expect to make an impact at Wake Forest in the next couple of years. The quarterback is rated a three-star recruit, but he has a lot of upside when it comes to the rate at which he might develop.

With last season’s starter Hank Bachmeier out of the program after exhausting his eligibility, the starting role is up for grabs this offseason. Oehlke will compete for the starting role with the two quarterbacks brought in from the portal this offseason, Robby Ashford and Deshawn Purdie.

#2 Will Saba, OT

Will Saba, a three-star recruit from the state of Virginia, comes as another solid addition for Wake Forest. The tackle brings the needed depth to the team's offensive line, which will be without the notable presence of DeVonte Gordon next season.

Saba could be the ideal replacement for Gordon, who played five seasons with the Demon Deacons. The program brought in a host of offensive linemen, including Melvin Siani and Jacob Dennison via the portal, and Saba further adds to the competition.

#3 Kadear Dembele, DE

Kadear Dembele is anticipated to be a force on Wake Forest's defense in the next couple of years. The Demon Deacons defensive lineman room has witnessed significant departures with players like Jasheen Davis, Kevin Pointer and Bryce Ganiois making their way out.

Dembele’s arrival will help fill in some of the void in the upcoming season. He already possesses the size and tenacity that can secure him game time in his freshman season. He will compete with a host of returnees and transfer additions next season.

