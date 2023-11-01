Wake Forest vs. Duke prediction, odds and picks - November 2 | NCAAF season 2023

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are on the road to take on the Duke Blue Devils in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Thursday night in Week 10 of the college football season.

The Demon Deacons are trying to get going this season (4-4, 1-4 ACC) and are coming off a 41-16 home loss on Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2) are currently on a two-game losing streak after getting shut out on the road by the Louisville Cardinals 23-0 on Saturday.

Wake Forest vs. Duke Match Details

Fixture: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4, 1-4) vs. Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2)

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Duke Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Wake Forest Demon Deacons +12.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-112) +380 Duke Blue Devils -12.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-108) -500

Wake Forest vs. Duke Picks

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have been struggling to establish a running game this year as they are sitting tied for 84th in college football with 143.0 rushing yards per game.

Running back sophomore Demond Claiborne has been running the football pretty well with 110 carries for 493 yards (4.5 yards per attempt) and five rushing touchdowns, as well as three catches for 35 yards (11.7 yards per reception). With less than 25 rushing yards in two of his last three games, go with the under on Claiborne's rushing yards.

The Duke Blue Devils have found success running the football throughout the season, as they are currently running for 179.9 rushing yards per game, which is 38th in the sport.

Running back senior Jordan Waters has been dominant and has run the ball 83 times for 488 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) with nine rushing touchdowns as well as six catches for 84 yards (14.0 yards per reception). After back-to-back weeks against stout rushing defenses, go with the over on Waters' rushing yards in this game.

Wake Forest vs. Duke Key Injuries

Wake Forest

Quarterback Michael Kern - Shoulder (OUT)

Wide receiver Walker Merrell - Foot (Questionable)

Wide receiver Ian Van Steeg - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Galvin Ellis - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Chase Jones - Concussion (OUT)

Offensive lineman Nick Sharpe - Ankle (OUT)

Wide receiver Donavon Greene - Knee (OUT)

Duke

Wide receiver Eli Pancol - Lower Body (OUT)

Tight end Nicky Dalmolin - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wake Forest vs. Duke Head-to-Head

This rivalry has been going on for a long time as Wake Forest and Duke are facing off for the 103rd time. The Blue Devils currently hold a 59-41-2 all-time record against the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction

There is a bit of a difference between these teams defensively, and that is going to play a major factor in this game. Wake Forest is giving up 29.3 points in its last three games, while Duke allowed 18.4 points in its previous five.

Expect Waters to dominate on the ground in this game and open the passing game up, so go with the Duke Blue Devils to cover the spread at home.

Prediction: Duke Blue Devils -12