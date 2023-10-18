Was Deion Sanders on "Undercover Boss"? Coach Prime's stint on the famous TV show explored

Colorado's head coach, Deion Sanders, appeared in Season 1, Episode 4 of the reality TV show "Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition" in 2018 as Willie Capel, an older gentleman looking to start a career in coaching in Dallas.

Unlike the usual "Undercover Boss" storylines, Sanders was undercover in the Dallas youth football community as an aspiring coach. He said to CNBC in an interview that he was moved by the dedication of those who helped to set the grassroots of the sport.

Sanders also visited a homeless shelter, where he met "Michael" from the Dallas Street Choir. Michael explained his journey as an orphan and his dedication to college studies, which touched Sanders.

At the show's end, Sanders gifted $20k to the coach from the football youth program and opened a fund to provide housing and food for Michael.

Coach Prime, who was abandoned by his father and grew up with a single mother in a poor Florida neighborhood, is well known for his philanthropic efforts. In 2022, while coaching Jackson State, Sanders pledged half his salary to the school for renovating its training facilities.

How are Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes doing?

In Week 7 of college football, the Buffs suffered an unexpected defeat at the hands of the Stanford Cardinal. The Buffs had a horrific second-half performance in a game in which they were heavily favored and were leading 29-0 at halftime. They scored only one touchdown in the second half of the game and finally lost 46-43 in overtime.

That brings their record to 4-3, a significant improvement over the 1-11 record the school had in 2022. If Sanders manages to get the school to a bowl, it will be a huge success.

After their Week 8 bye, Colorado will travel to Los Angeles to face UCLA in Week 9. If the Bruins manage to hold on or improve their current No. 25 ranking, they will be the Buffaloes' fourth-ranked opponent this year. Colorado defeated then-ranked TCU in Week 1 but lost back-to-back encounters with Oregon and USC in weeks 4 and 5.