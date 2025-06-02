“Was painful to witness”: CFB fans react as Deion Sanders breaks silence on Shedeur’s drastic NFL draft slide

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, dealt with a monumental fall in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback was once projected to be an early Day 1 pick, but the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fifth round of this year's draft, making him the sixth quarterback selected in his class.

A few weeks after the draft, Deion Sanders broke his silence on Shedeur's slide. Following his appearance on Asante Samuel’s “Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast, CFB fans reacted to the iconic head coach's words.

A fan said, "As a parent, I can't imagine how much it must have hurt to see the media bash your child while your "friends" in the NFL stayed silent. It was painful to witness. That's why so many of us are praying for the Coach, Shilo, and Shedeur—praying for God's favor and protection!"

Another added, "Prime doesn’t even let his players wear headphones/earrings during meetings so it’s obvious they lied on Shadeur."

One said, "It’ll be so sweet when he balls out for the Browns. Dude could become a legend if he helps turn around the browns."

Other fans were less receptive and dug deep into Sanders.

A fan stated, "Can’t he speak for himself or is daddy going to do his talking"

Another quipped, "This is why Shedeur fell. Daddy issues."

One chimed in, "I’m sure ALLLL of those NFL personnel were lying lmao How about a LITTLE accountability"

Deion Sanders came to his son's defense as he wondered out loud about how sources could state that Shedeur Sanders was "unprepared" and had meetings with his headphones on. Coach Prime added,

"They want to create these narratives and then attach them to a kid that ain’t never done nothing wrong."

Sanders takes great pride in raising Shedeur and his siblings to be as responsible and respectable as possible. Hence, the news from unnamed sources surely struck a nerve during and after the draft.

Deion Sanders starts the post-Shedeur Sanders era versus Georgia Tech

While the Shedeur Sanders news must have stung, Deion Sanders can't dwell on it as he has a program to coach. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach and his side start life without Shedeur with a home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Colorado Buffaloes will look significantly different in 2025 as many of their star players have entered the NFL. Shedeur, Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. are just some of the vital pieces on Deion Sanders' 2024 team that will play in the NFL in 2025.

Hence, Coach Prime must get creative in spurring the Buffaloes to success. The days of Shedeur heaving the ball to Hunter, Wester and Horn Jr. are in the past. Their new quarterback must figure out ways to carve up defenses in the competitive Big 12. Shedeur and Co. will likely be watching from afar and rooting for the Buffs in the upcoming CFB campaign.

