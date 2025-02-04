Washington Football Recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Jedd Fisch has in Class of 2025 

After a difficult first season, Washington head coach Jedd Fisch gets a chance to stake his 2025 recruiting vision to the program. The Huskies ended up with the No. 23 ranked recruiting class per 247sports.com. Unlike the old days when all prospects signed in February, the majority (or even all) of Washington's recruits are signed and some are already enrolled at UW.

The Huskies, in fact, had just over half of their recruiting class already enrolled and ready for spring practice. The 6-7 Huskies can certainly use extra practice for the team's future stars. Fisch and UW are certainly adding some significant freshman recruits.

Here's a closer look at the top three incoming Washington freshman recruits of the 2025 class.

Top 3 Washington recruits of 2025 class

After a 6-7 season, Washington coach Jedd Fisch is adding some prime freshman recruits. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3. Dylan Robinson Jr., Athlete

A 6-foot-3 athlete from California, Robinson committed early to the Huskies but elected not to enroll early. It's uncertain whether Robinson will see snaps at defensive back or wide receiver. If it's on defense, which seems slightly more likely, he might play corner or safety.

Robinson could have used the early time from enrolling early. Still, his speed and athleticism could bring him an immediate role in 2025. It's far from certain, but Robinson, at some position, is likely to see the field fairly early.

#2. Rylon Dillard-Allen, S

Ranked as the second-best recruit from the state of Arizona, Dillard-Allen had initially committed to Arizona State. But after decommitting from the Sun Devils and taking his official visits, Dillard-Allen ultimately picked Washington. He also enrolled early and will be able to participate in spring practice.

A 5-foot-11 safety who is a track star, Dillard-Allen has enough speed to play cornerback if needed. Given that versatility and his general overall package of impressive skills, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dillard-Allen get some kind of immediate role in the 2025 season.

#1. Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB

An in-state standout, Rainey-Sale had an interesting recruitment. He committed early to Washington and then decommitted just over a year ago. He took his official visits, weighed his options, and then ended up back with Washington in the end. Rainey-Sale is an early enrollee, so he'll be able to participate in spring practice.

A 6-foot-2 prospect who projects as a likely inside linebacker, Rainey-Sale could be sneaky good as a pass rusher. He's physical and athletic and is likely to see some kind of significant defensive role in the 2025 season for the Huskies.

What do you think of Washington's top 2025 recruits? Share your take on the Huskies in the comments section below.

