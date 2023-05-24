Washington Huskies 2023 preview: Way too early season prediction, key matchups, players to watch, roster and more

The Washington Huskies entered the 2022 NCAA Football season unranked. They were able to enter the rankings after reeling off three consecutive victories, the latter of which came against the No.11-ranked Michigan State Spartans.

After winning one more game to move into the top-15, Washington's playoffs were effectively ended as they lost back-to-back one-score games against unranked opponents (the latter of which came against the lowly Arizona State Sun Devils). The Huskies were able to bounce back, however, as they reeled off six consecutive wins to end the regular season.

They were able to defeat the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl and finish 11-2 as the nation's No.8-ranked team. Their offense averaged 39.7 points per game, which ranked seventh out of 131 teams. Their defense allowed 25.8 points per game, which ranked 58th.

Can the Washington Huskies repeat their success in the 2023 season? Key matchups, players and prediction

The Washington Huskies were elite at throwing the ball last season, leading all 131 teams in passing offense. They were a middle-of-the-pack unit on the ground, however, as they ranked 69th in rushing offense.

Their pass defense struggled tremendously, however, their rushing defense was elite, ranking 100th and 26th, respectively. The Huskies ranked tied for 19th in sacks and tied for 74th in tackles for loss.

Washington will need a lot to go their way to compete for a playoff berth in the final season of the four-team field. While the 2022 Huskies had no players taken in the 2023 NFL draft, for the first time since their winless 2008 squad, they did lose talent to the NFL.

Running back Wayne Taulapapa, offensive linemen Jaxson Kirkland and Corey Luciano, pass rusher Jeremiah Martin, linebacker Cam Bright, cornerback Jordan Perryman and safety Alex Cook all signed contracts as undrafted free agents. Each player was a starter and key contributor on last year's roster.

The Washington Huskies will look to fill the voids created by their departures with the nation's 25th-ranked recruiting class and 44-ranked transfer class (according to 247 Sports). Washington placed a focus on improving their running game and pass defense.

They will need key contributions from their incoming talent. Most importantly, however, Michael Penix Jr. will need to repeat his incredible performance, which helped him finish eighth in the Heisman voting.

In order to reach the college football playoff, the Huskies will likely need to get through the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Utah Utes in conference play. All three teams finished 2022 ranked in the top-15.

Way too early prediction: While it's possible, it seems unlikely that the Washington Huskies can repeat. They will come close, but fall just short of their 2022 season's success.

