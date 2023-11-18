Washington State players mock Colorado with "Sheduer watch flex" after Lincoln Victor scores opening TD for the team[WATCH]

Week 12 of the college football season did not start well for the Colorado Buffaloes, as they got off to a terrible start against the Washington State Cougars. Washington's senior wide receiver Lincoln Victor scored on a 15-yard run in the first quarter and immediately hit the "Sheduer watch flex" pose to celebrate.

Dealing with the pose of flexing a watch is definitely one way to get under the skins of the Colorado Buffaloes. However, things did not get much better for the Deion Sanders team, as they have fallen behind and have not been able to get many stops.

With a bowl game berth out of the question if the Colorado Buffaloes lose, this is hardly the start they were hoping for. Washington State is in the same boat as they entered the game with an identical 4-6 record, so this game meant a lot to them as well.

How should people view the Colorado Buffaloes season as a whole if they lose tonight?

The first season of coach Deion Sanders has been a bit of a rollercoaster, as people did not know what to expect out of a team bringing in a record number of players from the NCAA Transfer Portal. This program won only a single game a year ago, and Deion Sanders has changed life for the Buffaloes.

It started off outstanding as the team went 3-0 out of conference with wins over Nebraska, TCU and Colorado State. The program was even ranked after a handful of weeks, but then the Pac-12 Conference schedule caused concern.

With injuries to players like cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, the team struggled, as they are currently 1-6 in the Pac-12 Conference heading into this Week 12 matchup against the Washington State Cougars.

The truth is, even if the program does not go to a bowl game, the season as a whole has been a success. The offensive line was a known issue heading into the season, but it was too much to overcome. Coach Deion Sanders has transformed Boulder, Colorado, into a college football hotbed.

With another season of being a Power Five coach and getting experience with this program, the Buffs are in great shape for the future if Shedeur Sanders, one of the most deadly and accurate quarterbacks in the nation, returns. This team fixes a few holes, and they can compete in the Big 12 Conference next season.