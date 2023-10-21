Washington State vs. Oregon prediction, odds and picks - October 21 | NCAAF season 2023

In Week 8, a Saturday afternoon showdown features a Pac-12 clash between the Washington State Cougars and the No. 9-ranked Oregon Ducks.

The Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) are playing well but are on a two-game losing streak after a 44-6 home loss against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. The Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) right now and suffered a 36-33 road loss on Saturday against the Washington Huskies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Washington State vs. Oregon Match Details

Fixture: Washington State Cougars (4-2, 1-2) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2)

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Autzen Stadium

Washington State vs. Oregon Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Washington State Cougars +19.5 (-110) Over 62.5 (-110) +800 Oregon Ducks -19.5 (-110) Under 62.5 (-110) -1350

Washington State vs. Oregon Picks

The Cougars have been one of the best passing offensive teams in the nation. They are fifth in the sport with 337.8 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Cameron Ward has been doing well, going 147-of-211 (69.7 completion percentage) for 1,779 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has thrown for three interceptions in his previous two games, so expect Ward to throw one interception here.

The Ducks have been one of the top running teams in college football, as they are eighth in the country with 223.3 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Bucky Irving has 72 rushing attempts for 520 yards (7.2 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns. Expect him to run for 100+ yards in this game as well.

Washington State vs. Oregon Key Injuries

Washington State

Tight end Cooper Mathers - Hamstring (Questionable)

Defensive tackle Rashad McKenzie - Leg (OUT)

Defensive end Lawrence Falatea - Knee (OUT)

Oregon

Kicker Andrew Boyle - Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Noah Whittington - Foot (OUT)

Wide receiver Josh Delgado - Undisclosed (OUT)

Washington State vs. Oregon Head-to-Head

This will be the 103rd game between these teams. Oregon has a 53-42-7 all-time record and is currently on a four-game winning streak after a 44-41 road win last season.

Washington State vs. Oregon Prediction

There is a reason why the Oregon Ducks have been a top program in college football, and that is because of their dominance. They are averaging 555.0 total yards per game and holding opposing teams to less than 300 total yards. Oregon still is a College Football Playoff candidate and can't afford to lose another game, so expect them to come out firing on all cylinders here.

Prediction: Oregon -19.5