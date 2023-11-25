Washington State vs Washington prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF season 2023

The regular season finale in the Pac-12 happens on Friday afternoon as the Washington State Cougars battle the fourth-ranked Washington Huskies.

The Cougars (5-6, 2-6 in Pac-12) are struggling but need a win to become bowl eligible and are coming off a dominant 56-14 home win against the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday.

The Huskies (11-0, 8-0), meanwhile, are unbeaaten and coming off a 22-20 road win against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday.

Washington State vs Washington game details

Fixture: Washington State Huskies (5-6, 2-6) vs. Washington Huskies (11-0, 8-0)

Date and Time: November 25, 2023 at 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington

Washington State vs Washington betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Washington State Cougars +15.5 (-110) Over 65.5 (-112) +525 Washington Huskies -15.5 (-110) Under 65.5 (-108) -750

Washington State vs Washington picks

The Washington State Cougars have been excellent at passing the football, as they are fourth in the nation with 338.3 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Cameron Ward has been doing incredibly well, going 292-of-438 (66.7 completion percentage) for 3,415 yards with 22 touchdowns to five interceptions. With five passing touchdowns in his last two games, go with the over in his passing touchdowns in this game.

The Huskies are one of the few teams that are better than them at passing the football this year, as they lead the NCAA with 358.4 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been playing like a superstar, as he's 262-of-394 (66.5 completion percentage) for 3,695 yards with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He has 10 passing touchdowns in his previous four games so go with the over on Penix's passing touchdowns in this game.

Washington State vs Washington key injuries

Washington State

Running back Leo Pulalasi: Undisclosed (Probable)

Offensive lineman Esa Pole: Ankle (Questionable)

Defensive back Chau Smith-Wade: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive tackle Rashad McKenzie: Leg (OUT)

Defensive end Lawrence Falatea: Knee (OUT)

Washington

Wide receiver Denzel Boston: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar: Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Cameron Davis: Lower Body (OUT)

Washington State vs Washington head-to-head

This is game number 115 for the Washington State Cougars and the Washington Huskies, with the Huskies holding a 75-33-6 all-time record against the Cougars. Washington won 51-33 at home last season in their most recent meeting.

Washington State vs Washington prediction

The Washington Huskies are just overall the better program in this game and should dominate.

The Huskies need a dominant performance to maintain their spot as the last team in the College Football Playoff. Expect them to dominate against their in-state rival.

Prediction: Washington Huskies -15.5