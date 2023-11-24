Oregon State vs Oregon prediction, odds and picks - November 25 | NCAAF season 2023

The regular season finale sees two Pac-12 and in-state rivals square off on Friday night as the 16th-ranked Oregon State Beavers take on the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks.

The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 in Pac-12) are playing very well but are coming off a 22-20 home loss against the Washington Huskies on Saturday. The Ducks (10-1, 7-1) are trying to clinch a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game here and are on a five-game winning streak after Saturday's 49-13 road win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Oregon State vs. Oregon game details

Fixture: Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 5-3) vs. Oregon Ducks (10-1, 7-1)

Date and Time: November 24, 2023 at 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon

Oregon State vs Oregon betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Oregon State Beavers +14 (-110) Over 62 (-112) +390 Oregon Ducks -14 (-110) Under 62 (-108) -520

Oregon State vs. Oregon picks

The Oregon State Beavers have been an outstanding rushing offense as they are 23rd in the nation with 192.5 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore running back Damien Martinez has been nothing short of phenomenal as he has 181 carries for 1,147 yards (6.3 yards per attempt) with nine rushing touchdowns. With six rushing touchdowns in his last two games, expect him to find the end zone here once again.

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the best passing teams in college football as they rank second with 350 passing yards per game right now.

Senior quarterback Bo Nix has been incredible as he is 282-of-361 (78.1 completion percentage) for 3,539 yards with 35 passing touchdowns to two interceptions on the year. He has thrown for 14 touchdowns and an interception in his previous three games so go with the over on Nix's passing touchdowns in this game.

Oregon State vs. Oregon key injuries

Oregon State

Wide receiver Tastean Reddicks: Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Makiya Tongue: Leg (OUT)

Oregon

Kicker Andrew Boyle: Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Noah Whittington: Foot (OUT)

Wide receiver Josh Delgado: Undisclosed (OUT)

Oregon vs. Oregon State head-to-head

This is the 127th meeting all-time between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers, with the Ducks holding a 67-49-10 record against the Beavers. Oregon State won the most recent matchup last season at home, pulling off a 38-34 victory.

Oregon vs. Oregon State prediction

Rivalry games are going to be close and both teams are trying to end the regular season strong. The Beavers would love nothing more than ending the Ducks' chances for a College Football Playoff berth. Expect to see a lot of points but the spread is too large to back the Ducks in this game.

Prediction: Oregon State Beavers +14