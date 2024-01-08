Washington vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 8 | National Championship

We are one game away from being able to determine who will be crowned the College Football Playoff 2024 national champions as on Monday night the second-seeded Washington Huskies face the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines.

The Huskies (14-0) are coming off a 37-31 win in the Sugar Bowl over the Texas Longhorns to advance to this game. The Wolverines (14-0) are coming off a 27-20 overtime win in the Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Washington vs. Michigan: Game Details

Matchup: Washington Huskies (14-0) vs Michigan Wolverines (14-0)

Date & Time: Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Washington vs. Michigan: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Washington Huskies +4.5 (-110) Over 56.5 (-110) +160 Michigan Wolverines -4.5 (-110) Under 56.5 (-110) -192

Washington vs. Michigan: Picks

The Washington Huskies have dominated throwing the football as they lead the nation with 350.0 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been incredible as he has gone 336 of 504 (66.7%) for 4,648 yards with 35 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions. With nine passing touchdowns in his last five games, expect the over on his passing touchdowns in this game.

The Michigan Wolverines have been a decent rushing team as they are 62nd, averaging 159.5 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back Blake Corum has been a significant force for the offense as he has 237 rushing attempts for 1,111 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with 25 touchdowns. With nine rushing touchdowns in his previous five games, find him in the end zone at least one time.

Washington vs. Michigan: Head-to-head

This will be the 14th meeting between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines hold an 8-5 record against the Huskies, including winning the last two games. They last played in September 2021 when Michigan picked up a 31-10 home win.

Players Unavailable

With the College Football Playoff national championship game, there are transfer portal players and injuries that are going to have an impact, and they are listed below.

Washington

Vincent Nunley, S (Transfer Portal)

James Smith, CB (Transfer Portal)

Dylan Morris, QB (Transfer Portal)

Giles Jackson, WR (Redshirt)

Gaard Memmelaar, OL (Undisclosed)

Cameron Davis, RB (Lower Body)

Michigan

Logan Forbes, WR (Undisclosed)

CJ Stokes, RB (Undisclosed)

Davis Warren, QB (Undisclosed)

Kameron English, WR (Undisclosed)

Zak Zinter, OL (Undisclosed)

Leon Franklin, RB (Transfer Portal)

Washington vs. Michigan: Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines are the more complete team and should be able to cover the spread. Washington has a weaker secondary, and that should allow J.J. McCarthy to throw the ball down the field with relative ease. Blake Corum should also run the ball at a good rate.

When choosing between Michael Penix Jr. and the Wolverines defense, it is a toss-up but the Washington defense is not going to consistently get stops and that's the issue for them. With running back Dillon Johnson not at 100% but playing, it will hamper the Huskies offense and make it more one-dimensional.

Expect Rome Odunze to struggle a bit with Michigan's secondary and for the Wolverines to win their first national championship since 1997.

Prediction: Michigan Wolverines -4.5