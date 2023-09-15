Washington vs. Michigan State prediction and betting tips - September 16 | College football week 3

Week 3 of college football will see the eighth-ranked Washington Huskies take on the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday, September 16, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Huskies are on the road in this non-conference battle. Washington is 2-0 after a 43-10 home win on Saturday against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, whereas Michigan State is also 2-0 after a 45-14 home win over the Richmond Spiders on Saturday.

Washington vs. Michigan State prediction

The Huskies have been one of the most electrifying offensive teams so far as they are scoring 49.5 points on 565.5 total yards per game. They have a Heisman Trophy candidate in senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who is 57-of-78 (73.1 completion percentage) for 859 yards with eight touchdowns to one interception.

The defense has been playing extremely well giving up 14.5 points on 360 total yards per game. They have been unable to force pressure or mistakes as the defense has three sacks and three interceptions with 11 pass deflections.

The Spartans are also playing incredibly well averaging 38 points on 435.5 total yards per game. They have an incredible running game as sophomore running back Nathan Carter has been leading the way with 37 rushes for 224 yards (6.1 yards per carry) with four rushing touchdowns and three receptions for 35 yards (11.7 yards per catch).

This defense has been doing extremely well allowing 10.5 points on 206 total yards per game. They have been incredible against the passing game, limiting quarterbacks to 107 passing yards per game. The Spartans get to the quarterback quickly and have forced 10 sacks with nine pass deflections and an interception so far.

We expect Washington State to cover the spread on the road and Michael Penix Jr. to continue dominating.

Washington vs. Michigan State betting tips

Washington is 1-0-1 against the spread this season.

Michigan State is 2-0 against the spread this year.

Michigan State has had the over hit in five of their last seven home games.

Washington has had the over in eight of their previous 13 games.

Washington vs. Michigan State head-to-head

These two programs typically do not face off very often as it will be their fifth game clashing horns. The Huskies have a 3-1 all-time series with them winning the previous three games. They faced Washington last season picking up a 39-28 home victory.

Where to watch Washington vs. Michigan State

This game will not be available on linear television. To watch it, you will be required to subscribe to Peacock. Make sure you have a subscription before the kickoff so that you do not miss a second of the action.