Washington vs Texas Football history: H2H, records and more 

After finishing second and third in the final College Football Playoff ranking, Washington and Texas are set to square up in the semifinals of the postseason tournament. The two teams are looking for their first appearance in a national championship game in the CFP era.

Washington finished the college football season undefeated, winning the Pac-12 championship over Oregon. Texas, on the other hand, only lost once during the regular season to archrival Oklahoma and went on to win the Big 12 Championship.

Ahead of the playoff semifinal, let's examine the history between both programs.

Washington and Texas H2H

Because of conference differences, Washington and Texas have only played each other five times. However, each time they've met, the games have been fiercely contested. On October 5, 1974, the two programs met for the first time in Austin, Texas.

The Huskies and the Longhorns notably met three times during the 1970s and didn't play one another again until the turn of the century. The semifinal tie will also be their third meeting this century. Texas currently leads the series with a 3-2 record ahead of their most crucial game.

Notable record in the series

Texas holds the longest winning streak in the series with just two games, spanning from 1974 to 1975.

The largest margin of victory in the series occurred in 1975, when Texas defeated Washington 28-10 away from home in Seattle, Washington.

The smallest margin of victory in the series happened in 2001, when the Longhorns overcame the Huskies with a 47-43 scoreline in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California.

Washington has scored a total of 115 points in the history of the series. On the other hand, Texas has scored a total of 137 points in the history of the series.

Three of the five meetings so far between the two schools have been in a bowl game.

When was the last time Washington beat Texas?

Washington last beat Texas in 2022 when they squared up in the Alamo Bowl. The No. 12 Huskies defeated the No. 21 Longhorns 27-20 at the Alamodome in front of 62,730 fans.

When was the last time Texas beat Washington?

Texas' last victory against Washington was in 2021, when the two teams met in the Holiday Bowl. The Longhorns won the game with a 47-43 scoreline in the presence of 60,548 fans at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California.