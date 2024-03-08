WATCH: $8.1 million combined NIL-valued Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter & Shilo Sanders team up for KFC's new marketing campaign

Once again, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is teaming up with Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders. Shedeur, Shilo and Travis Hunter, all stars from Colorado football, got together on Thursday to launch KFC’s social media advertisement.

This time, they're the faces of KFC's latest creation, the Smash’d Bowl. It's a big deal because it's Hunter's debut collaboration with KFC. Last time, the Sanders brothers worked with the company to advertise their Fill up box, containing hot and spicy wings and chicken nuggets. They were a hit, cementing the bond between KFC and Colorado's football stars.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Their Smash’d Bowl contains bacon crumbles, cheese sauce, mashed potatoes with fries, and a 3-cheese blend. Shilo commented on it saying, “Perfect snack after practice.” Thanks to NIL deals, these guys are showing that KFC believes in Colorado football talent.

The trio was seen joking and having fun together while they opened their packages of the Smash’d Bowl. In the ad, Shedeur Sanders said, “Is that what I think it is?” To this, Shilo replied, “Yes, it is what you think it is.” Hunter proceeded with saying, “Right into it,” and they all started their meal.

They collectively share $8.1 million net worth (according to ON3), $1.1 being Shilo’s, $2.3 Hunters’, and $4.7 being Shedeur’s. Managed by SMAC Entertainment and Constance Schwartz-Morini, the Sanders brothers and Hunter have their hands full with endorsement deals. Not to mention, they boast around 6.2 million followers online, collectively.

This wasn’t the first time the Sanders family collaborated with KFC. Shilo and Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders was the first one to start this collaboration.

Shedeur Sanders’ father applauded KFC last year

Last season was a big one for the Sanders family and KFC. Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, following their dad's lead, joined the KFC family by signing NIL deals.

Speaking of love, Coach Prime himself took a moment on Well Off Media to thank KFC. It was when the buffs and Coach Prime were about to face ASU in September 2023.

“KFC, once again, I wanna thank you for everything. What you do for the whole d*rn team, we love you and we appreciate you, he said via Well Off Media.

Then, the whole Sanders crew stole the show in the debut commercial for KFC Chicken Nuggets. With such a strong connection, it looks like the Sanders and KFC are in it for the long haul.

What do you think of this collaboration? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.