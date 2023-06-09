Ross Bolger is a player from Ireland who is trying to get noticed by college football teams for his exceptional kicking abilities. He has showcased the ability to drill kicks from long range with absolute ease, and collegiate programs are noticing.

He has already received at least one Division I offer and is getting ready to make the decision for his next step. Bolger has shown the ability to take two spots on the roster as he has been superb at both being a place-kicker and a punter.

In the video, Ross Belger uses a kicking tee and stands to drill field goals at different points of the field with relative ease. It should not come as a shock that people are getting excited about the prospects of him as a kicker in a game.

However, there is not any game tape to go off of, and the game can go differently with pressure rather than just kicking for fun. This will be interesting, but the raw talent to drive the football through the uprights is obviously there.

Does Ross Bolger have a realistic shot at starting?

Ross Bolger is making a lot of noise on the international side, and as football continues to grow outside of the United States, there is going to be an even larger talent pool. There is one thing for certain, whether someone is playing in front of thousands of people or just a handful, there are people scouting prospects.

Bolger is just a recent example as he has been working on becoming a place-kicker and punter without being on a football field for a game. However, his abilities have shown that he can knock down long field goals with regularity and can develop for a program. He has not kicked with pressure in his face or anywhere near potential game situations, and that would be the next step.

It is clear that Ross Bolger has the absolute power to knock down field goals with ease and can continue to improve his accuracy and range. We will have to wait to see how he reacts under pressure. He has a good shot at starting as there are not enough competent kickers in college football to really be confident that field goals will be knocked down with regularity.

