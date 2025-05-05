Watch: Deion Sanders Jr. keeps a piece of Travis Hunter in his room following exciting Jaguars move

Deion Sanders Jr. had front row seats to the Travis Hunter show in Colorado. Coach Prime's son followed the Buffaloes from game to game, covering behind-the-scenes moments of the team. Hunter was a regular fixture of his blogs alongside Coach Prime's other sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Hunter has since been drafted into the NFL. Jacksonville selected him at No. 2, and he's set to ply his trade under offensive-minded Jaguars coach Liam Coen.

On Monday, Deion posted a video of the inside of his room on his Instagram story, where a Hunter name tag was seen. It read "12 Hunter," and it's from his Alamo Bowl appearance.

Deion will likely continue covering his father and the Colorado Buffaloes next. Fans can expect some cut scenes involving his brothers as they continue their football journeys in the NFL.

What's next for Travis Hunter?

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up in the 2025 draft to select Travis Hunter. The franchise identified him as a generational talent and parted with a king's ransom to get the two-way star on their roster.

The Jaguars plan to utilize Hunter's skill set on both sides of the ball. However, they'll likely use him mainly on offense at first, and slowly work him into defensive packages in the 2025 regular season.

The Jaguars are working hard to surround Trevor Lawrence with talent, and Hunter will join Pro Bowler Brian Thomas Jr. in the pass-catching department. The duo could instantly become one of the most fearsome young wideout duos in the AFC.

Hunter also has a chance of becoming Jacksonville's go-to starting cornerback. No player on the Jaguars' defense had more than one interception in 2024, and Hunter will look to better that total. Expect Liam Coen and Co. to creatively utilize his abilities in his rookie season.

Jacksonville is looking to return to the playoffs after missing out last year. It has a new coach and hopes that the latest draft additions will speed up the process.

