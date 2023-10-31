WATCH: Deion Sanders wakes up his inner dad, asking parents to remain vigilant by sharing an adorable sneaky moment with Shelomi Sanders 

In a rather charming moment, Deion Sanders was seen checking what his daughter Shelomi Sanders was watching through her TikTok account. The Pro Football Hall of Famer proceeded to hug her while teasing her about grabbing her throat.

In a demonstration that no matter how cool we are in our 20s and 30s, we'll all turn into our parents, Coach Prime dropped this bomb of a dad joke when his daughter asked him to let her check TikTok:

"I'm gonna tick your tock"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Colorado coach accompanied his post with the following caption:

"Parents! Always check what your kids are doing, I know I do. They know daddy don’t play! #REALDAD #CoachPrime"

Fans were charmed by Sanders' parenting skills, with one user saying:

"To everyone with healthy relationships with their parents, it’s a blessing. Don't ever take it for granted."

Another user found Prime's dad jokes hilarious:

"He’s somebody uncle…I’m gonna tick your tock…😂😂😂😂😂Uncle, Pastor, coach Prime 😂love a father’s love!"

Fans were also happy that the rollercoaster of a season the Buffs have had doesn't spoil his family dynamics:

"I love how he doesn’t let the ups and downs of the game affect how he interacts with his kids."

Whatever you think of Coach Prime, you cannot deny he always has his children's best interests in mind. He frequently mentions during interviews the importance of providing future generations with the tools to face the future.

Deion Sanders and Colorado's Week 10: Defeat to UCLA

Week 10 brought the fourth defeat of the Buffs season, in the form of a 28-16 loss to the No. 23 UCLA Bruins. Shedeur Sanders had a rather quiet game by his standards with 271 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

Again, the O-line proved to be Colorado's biggest flaw, as Deion Sanders' kid got sacked seven times. This was Shedeurs' fourth game with five or more sacks.

In another parenting moment, Deion Sanders was seen talking to his son Shilo after he was expelled for targeting Bruins running back Carsen Ryan. With 3:18 left on the clock in the second half, Shilo illegally used his helmet to stop the UCLA tailback after he made a catch. This cost him the rest of the game.

Next week, the Buffs face the No. 16 Oregon Beavers at home.